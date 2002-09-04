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Poster of Ghost River
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Ghost River
5.7

Ghost River

, 2002
La Vie promise
France / Drama / 18+
Poster of Ghost River
5.7

Synopsis

A prostitute and her teenager daughter, will have to run away after the girl stabs her mother's pimp. The woman will try to find her son, which she hasn't seen in 8 years.

Cast

Isabelle Huppert
Isabelle Huppert
Sylvia
Maud Forget
Laurence
Fabienne Babe
Sandra
André Marcon
André Marcon
Piotr
Édith Le Merdy
Femme hameau
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Maquereau 1
Pascal Greggory
Joshua
David Martins
Maquereau 2
Denis Braccini
Policier en civil
Irène Ismaïloff
Femme du policier en civil
Director Olivier Dahan
Writer Olivier Dahan, Agnès Fustier-Dahan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 4 September 2002
Release date
4 September 2002 France
22 September 2002 Spain
Worldwide Gross $895,334
Production La Chauve Souris, StudioCanal, Bac Films
Also known as
La vie promise, Ghost River, La vida prometida, The Promised Life, Horis elpida, Obiecane życie, Promessa de Vida, Silvia oltre il fiume, Жизнь обетованная, いつか、きっと, 希望人生, 淚海

Film rating

5.7
Rate 15 votes
5.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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