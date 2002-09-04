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5.7
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Ghost River
5.7
Ghost River
, 2002
La Vie promise
France / Drama / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
A prostitute and her teenager daughter, will have to run away after the girl stabs her mother's pimp. The woman will try to find her son, which she hasn't seen in 8 years.
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Cast
Isabelle Huppert
Sylvia
Maud Forget
Laurence
Fabienne Babe
Sandra
André Marcon
Piotr
Édith Le Merdy
Femme hameau
Louis-Do de Lencquesaing
Maquereau 1
Pascal Greggory
Joshua
David Martins
Maquereau 2
Denis Braccini
Policier en civil
Irène Ismaïloff
Femme du policier en civil
Director
Olivier Dahan
Writer
Olivier Dahan
,
Agnès Fustier-Dahan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2002
World premiere
4 September 2002
Release date
4 September 2002
France
22 September 2002
Spain
Worldwide Gross
$895,334
Production
La Chauve Souris, StudioCanal, Bac Films
Also known as
La vie promise, Ghost River, La vida prometida, The Promised Life, Horis elpida, Obiecane życie, Promessa de Vida, Silvia oltre il fiume, Жизнь обетованная, いつか、きっと, 希望人生, 淚海
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
15
votes
5.9
IMDb
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