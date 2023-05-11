Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls' trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.
ProductionFocus Features, Apartment Story, Fifth Season
Book Club: The Next Chapter, Cuando ellas quieren más, Book Club - Ein neues Kapitel, Book Club - Il capitolo successivo, Book Club - Turen går til Italien, Book Club - uusi luku, Book Club 2: The Next Chapter, Book Club: Ahora Italia, Book club: Το επόμενο κεφάλαιο, Book Club. Następny rozdział, Buchclub 2 - Das nächste Kapitel, Club de lecture 2: le prochain chapitre, Clubul femeilor dezlănțuite 2, Do Jeito Que Elas Querem - Um Novo Capítulo, Do Jeito que Elas Querem: O Próximo Capítulo, Kitap Kulübü: Yeni Bölüm, Klub zadovoljnih žena 2: Novo poglavlje, Klub zadovoljnih žena: Drugo poglavlje, Knygų klubas 2. Kitas skyrius, Könyvklub: A következő fejezet, Mo'adon Ha'Sefer Ha'Tov: Ha'Perek Ha'Ba, Raamatuklubi 2: uus peatükk, Клуб 50 відтінків сірого: Наступна глава, Книга за възрастни: Втора глава, Книжный клуб 2, बुक क्लब 2: अगला अध्याय
SharonLife is what you make of it. So do something. Do something brave. Do something unexpected. But do something, because you have four women in a jail cell who are desperately hoping for a reason to believe there's still a reason to believe. So do something, goddammit, because this isn't the end of the freaking story.