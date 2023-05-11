Menu
Kinoafisha Films Book Club 2: The Next Chapter

Book Club 2: The Next Chapter

Book Club: The Next Chapter 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

Four best friends take their book club to Italy for the fun girls' trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure.
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter - trailer
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 30 May 2023
World premiere 11 May 2023
Release date
11 May 2023 Australia M
11 May 2023 Austria
11 May 2023 Brazil
12 May 2023 Bulgaria
12 May 2023 Canada 14A
11 May 2023 Croatia
18 August 2023 Finland Tulossa
30 August 2023 France
11 May 2023 Germany 0
12 May 2023 Great Britain 12A
6 July 2023 Greece
12 May 2023 Iceland 12 year age limit
12 May 2023 Ireland 15A
25 May 2023 Israel All
12 May 2023 Lithuania
11 May 2023 Montenegro
11 May 2023 Netherlands 14
18 August 2023 Norway
12 May 2023 Poland
11 May 2023 Portugal
12 May 2023 Romania o.A.
11 May 2023 Serbia
7 June 2023 South Korea 15
12 May 2023 Spain 7
18 August 2023 Sweden Btl
1 June 2023 UAE TBC
12 May 2023 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $29,014,500
Production Focus Features, Apartment Story, Fifth Season
Also known as
Book Club: The Next Chapter, Cuando ellas quieren más, Book Club - Ein neues Kapitel, Book Club - Il capitolo successivo, Book Club - Turen går til Italien, Book Club - uusi luku, Book Club 2: The Next Chapter, Book Club: Ahora Italia, Book club: Το επόμενο κεφάλαιο, Book Club. Następny rozdział, Buchclub 2 - Das nächste Kapitel, Club de lecture 2: le prochain chapitre, Clubul femeilor dezlănțuite 2, Do Jeito Que Elas Querem - Um Novo Capítulo, Do Jeito que Elas Querem: O Próximo Capítulo, Kitap Kulübü: Yeni Bölüm, Klub zadovoljnih žena 2: Novo poglavlje, Klub zadovoljnih žena: Drugo poglavlje, Knygų klubas 2. Kitas skyrius, Könyvklub: A következő fejezet, Mo'adon Ha'Sefer Ha'Tov: Ha'Perek Ha'Ba, Raamatuklubi 2: uus peatükk, Клуб 50 відтінків сірого: Наступна глава, Книга за възрастни: Втора глава, Книжный клуб 2, बुक क्लब 2: अगला अध्याय
Director
Bill Holderman
Bill Holderman
Cast
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda
Diane Keaton
Diane Keaton
Mary Steenburgen
Mary Steenburgen
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Don Johnson
Don Johnson
Cast and Crew
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Quotes
Sharon Life is what you make of it. So do something. Do something brave. Do something unexpected. But do something, because you have four women in a jail cell who are desperately hoping for a reason to believe there's still a reason to believe. So do something, goddammit, because this isn't the end of the freaking story.
Film Trailers All trailers
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter - trailer
Book Club 2: The Next Chapter Trailer
Stills
