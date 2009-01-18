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Poster of Against the Current
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Against the Current
6.1

Against the Current

, 2009
Against the Current
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of Against the Current
6.1

Synopsis

Struggling with a tragic past, a man with an urgent calling enlists two friends to help him swim the length of the Hudson River.

Cast

Justin Kirk
Justin Kirk
Jeff Kane
Elizabeth Reaser
Elizabeth Reaser
Liz Clark
Mary Tyler Moore
Pell James
Pell James
Amy Thompson
Amy Hargreaves
Sarah Kane
Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Paul Thompson
Samantha Sherman
Katie
Martin Shakar
Boatyard Owner
Avery Glymph
Fisherman #1
Chad Brigockas
Fisherman #2
Tom O'Rourke
Dock Man #1
Director Peter Callahan
Writer Peter Callahan
Composer Anton Sanko
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 18 January 2009
Release date
18 January 2009 Russia Каскад 16+
18 January 2009 Kazakhstan
18 January 2009 USA
18 January 2009 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Production Ghost Robot, Ambush Entertainment
Also known as
Against the Current, A contracorriente, Akıntıya Karşı, Árral szemben, Contra Corrente, Controcorrente, Gegen den Strom, Kontra sto revma, Pod prąd, Против течения, 泳不妥協, A contre-courant

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review

Quotes

Jeff Kane We are looking to buy a boat.
Boatyard Owner You sure can't have one for free... Ha-ha-ha
[laughter, slowing turning into hysterical cough; also declining any help offer with a hand-sign. All shocked, cough lasts for about 20-25 seconds, and at the end, he spits out, saying:]
Boatyard Owner What kinda boat?
Jeff Kane [totally confused] What?
Boatyard Owner What kind of boat you're looking for?
Jeff Kane Oh... aah... smallest one you got...
Boatyard Owner Like a canoe?
[laughing, accompanied with small, scary cough]
Paul Thompson A motor-boat... with a weak motor...
Boatyard Owner A weak motor?
Jeff Kane Weakest one you got.
Katie He's gonna swim down the river to the city, and we need to ride next to him. So, you know, just anything that you could put along the side...
Boatyard Owner You swim to New York City?
Paul Thompson Yep.
Boatyard Owner Some sorta charity type of thing? A dollar for a mile, or something?
Paul Thompson Not really.
Boatyard Owner Hmmm... Well, I got an old whaler, with an old 70-horse-power engine, couldn't outrun the turtle
[showing them to the coast, to the boat. Small cough and all move towards the coast]
Boatyard Owner Twenty-four hundred bucks...
Paul Thompson [almost immediately] Sounds reasonable...
Jeff Kane Yea, I believe that's the going rate for all boats with weak engines.
Boatyard Owner You folks done much boating before?
[small cough - everyone looking at each other...]
Katie Uhmmm... I have. I went to the summer camp on lake Oregon. We had a water skiing, sometimes they let us steer a boat.
Boatyard Owner Well, this boat couldn't pull the turtle, much less a skier.
Jeff Kane What's with the turtles?
Boatyard Owner [after a short pause] Piloting a boat is lot different from driving a car.
Jeff Kane But, it, uh... starts with a key, right?
Boatyard Owner Yeah. But it has no breaks for starters...
Jeff Kane Neither did my last car. I think we will fine.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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