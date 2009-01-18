Jeff Kane We are looking to buy a boat.

Boatyard Owner You sure can't have one for free... Ha-ha-ha

[laughter, slowing turning into hysterical cough; also declining any help offer with a hand-sign. All shocked, cough lasts for about 20-25 seconds, and at the end, he spits out, saying:]

Boatyard Owner What kinda boat?

Jeff Kane [totally confused] What?

Boatyard Owner What kind of boat you're looking for?

Jeff Kane Oh... aah... smallest one you got...

Boatyard Owner Like a canoe?

[laughing, accompanied with small, scary cough]

Paul Thompson A motor-boat... with a weak motor...

Boatyard Owner A weak motor?

Jeff Kane Weakest one you got.

Katie He's gonna swim down the river to the city, and we need to ride next to him. So, you know, just anything that you could put along the side...

Boatyard Owner You swim to New York City?

Paul Thompson Yep.

Boatyard Owner Some sorta charity type of thing? A dollar for a mile, or something?

Paul Thompson Not really.

Boatyard Owner Hmmm... Well, I got an old whaler, with an old 70-horse-power engine, couldn't outrun the turtle

[showing them to the coast, to the boat. Small cough and all move towards the coast]

Boatyard Owner Twenty-four hundred bucks...

Paul Thompson [almost immediately] Sounds reasonable...

Jeff Kane Yea, I believe that's the going rate for all boats with weak engines.

Boatyard Owner You folks done much boating before?

[small cough - everyone looking at each other...]

Katie Uhmmm... I have. I went to the summer camp on lake Oregon. We had a water skiing, sometimes they let us steer a boat.

Boatyard Owner Well, this boat couldn't pull the turtle, much less a skier.

Jeff Kane What's with the turtles?

Boatyard Owner [after a short pause] Piloting a boat is lot different from driving a car.

Jeff Kane But, it, uh... starts with a key, right?

Boatyard Owner Yeah. But it has no breaks for starters...