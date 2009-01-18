Jeff Kane
We are looking to buy a boat.
Boatyard Owner
You sure can't have one for free... Ha-ha-ha
[laughter, slowing turning into hysterical cough; also declining any help offer with a hand-sign. All shocked, cough lasts for about 20-25 seconds, and at the end, he spits out, saying:]
Boatyard Owner
What kinda boat?
Jeff Kane
[totally confused]
What?
Boatyard Owner
What kind of boat you're looking for?
Jeff Kane
Oh... aah... smallest one you got...
Boatyard Owner
Like a canoe?
[laughing, accompanied with small, scary cough]
Paul Thompson
A motor-boat... with a weak motor...
Boatyard Owner
A weak motor?
Jeff Kane
Weakest one you got.
Katie
He's gonna swim down the river to the city, and we need to ride next to him. So, you know, just anything that you could put along the side...
Boatyard Owner
You swim to New York City?
Paul Thompson
Yep.
Boatyard Owner
Some sorta charity type of thing? A dollar for a mile, or something?
Paul Thompson
Not really.
Boatyard Owner
Hmmm... Well, I got an old whaler, with an old 70-horse-power engine, couldn't outrun the turtle
[showing them to the coast, to the boat. Small cough and all move towards the coast]
Boatyard Owner
Twenty-four hundred bucks...
Paul Thompson
[almost immediately]
Sounds reasonable...
Jeff Kane
Yea, I believe that's the going rate for all boats with weak engines.
Boatyard Owner
You folks done much boating before?
[small cough - everyone looking at each other...]
Katie
Uhmmm... I have. I went to the summer camp on lake Oregon. We had a water skiing, sometimes they let us steer a boat.
Boatyard Owner
Well, this boat couldn't pull the turtle, much less a skier.
Jeff Kane
What's with the turtles?
Boatyard Owner
[after a short pause]
Piloting a boat is lot different from driving a car.
Jeff Kane
But, it, uh... starts with a key, right?
Boatyard Owner
Yeah. But it has no breaks for starters...
Jeff Kane
Neither did my last car. I think we will fine.