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Elizabeth Reaser
Elizabeth Reaser
Kinoafisha
Persons
Elizabeth Reaser
Elizabeth Reaser
Elizabeth Reaser
Date of Birth
15 June 1975
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.4
The Good Wife
(2009)
8.2
American Crime Story
(2016)
8.0
The Handmaid's Tale
(2017)
Filmography
5.5
The Uninvited
The Uninvited
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
5.5
Dark Harvest
Dark Harvest
Fantasy, Horror
2023, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
6.5
Embattled
Embattled
Action, Drama, Sport
2020, USA
7.1
The Haunting of Hill House
Drama, Horror, Thriller,
2018, USA
5.4
Nightmare Cinema
Nightmare Cinema
Horror
2018, USA
Watch trailer
8
The Handmaid's Tale
Drama, Sci-Fi
2017, USA
8.2
American Crime Story
Drama, Crime
2016, USA
6.7
Easy
Comedy
2016, USA
Show more
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