Poster of Ask the Dust
Рейтинги
6.6 IMDb Rating: 5.7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Ask the Dust

Ask the Dust

Ask the Dust 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2006
World premiere 2 February 2006
Release date
11 August 2006 Russia Парадиз
11 August 2006 Belarus
30 August 2006 France TP
2 June 2006 Great Britain
11 August 2006 Kazakhstan
2 February 2006 USA
11 August 2006 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $2,460,057
Production Paramount Pictures, Cruise/Wagner Productions, Ascendant Pictures
Also known as
Ask the Dust, Pregúntale al viento, A Poeira do Tempo, Aşk?a sor, Chiedi alla polvere, Demande à la poussière, In den Staub geschrieben, Întreabă praful, Jautā putekļiem, Kárhozott szeretők, Paskutinis novelės puslapis, Pergunte ao Pó, Pregunta-ho al vent, Pregúntale al polvo, Pytając o miłość, Rota ton anemo, Spýtaj sa prachu, Tomu tietää, Vprasaj prah, Vượt Lên Nghịch Cảnh, Zeptej se prachu, Ρώτα τον άνεμο, Питай прахта, Спитай у пилу, Спроси у пыли, 心塵情緣
Director
Robert Towne
Cast
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek
Eileen Atkins
Eileen Atkins
Jeremy Crutchley
William Mapother
William Mapother
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Film Reviews

лиса_алиса 2 April 2015, 12:51
надо посмотреть, если фильм не понравится, то хоть на актеров симпатичных можно посмотреть
Quotes
[last lines]
Arturo Bandini When I was a kid, back in Colorado, it was Smith, Parker and Jones who hurt me with their hideous names. Who called me wop and dago and greaser, and their children hurt me. Just as I hurt you. They hurt me so much, I could never become one of them. Drove me to books, drove me within myself. Drove me to run away from that town in Colorado, into your home and into your life. And sometimes, when I see their faces out here, the same faces, the same sad, hard mouths from my hometown. I'm glad they're here fulfilling the emptiness of their lives and dying in the sun. And they hate me, and my father and my father's father. But they are old and I am young and full of hope. And love for my country and my times.
[breaking down]
Arturo Bandini And Camilla, when I said "greaser" to you, it was not my heart that spoke, but the quivering of an old wound. And I am ashamed of the terrible thing I have done.
