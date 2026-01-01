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Poster of Othello
7.6
Kinoafisha Films Othello
7.6

Othello

, 1952
Othello
USA, France, Italy, Morocco / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Othello
7.6

Synopsis

The Moorish general Othello is manipulated into thinking that his new wife Desdemona has been carrying on an affair with his lieutenant Michael Cassio when in reality it is all part of the scheme of a bitter ensign named Iago.

Cast

Orson Welles
Orson Welles
Othello
Micheál Mac Liammóir
Iago
Robert Coote
Roderigo
Suzanne Cloutier
Desdemona
Hilton Edwards
Brabantio
Michael Laurence
Cassio
Nicholas Bruce
Lodovico
Fay Compton
Emilia
Doris Dowling
Bianca
Abdullah Ben Mohamet
Pageboy
Director Orson Welles
Writer William Shakespeare
Composer Alberto Barberis, Angelo Francesco Lavagnino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / France / Italy / Morocco
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 1952
World premiere 27 November 1951
Release date
25 November 1955 Germany
24 February 1956 Great Britain
22 September 1953 Greece
27 November 1951 Italy
16 January 1994 Netherlands
12 September 1955 USA
Worldwide Gross $28,980
Production Scalera Film, Mercury Productions
Also known as
The Tragedy of Othello: The Moor of Venice, Othello, Otelo, Otello, Orson Welles' Othello, La tragedia de Otelo, el moro de Venecia, Osero, Otelo, el moro de Venecia, Othello, a velencei mór tragédiája, Othellos, Οθέλλος, Отелло, Трагедията на Отело, мавърът от Венеция, オーソン・ウェルズのオセロ, 오델로

Film rating

7.6
Rate 13 votes
7.5 IMDb

Quotes

Iago Oh beware, my lord, of jealousy. It is the green-eyed monster which doth mock the meat it feeds on.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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