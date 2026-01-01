USA, France, Italy, Morocco / Drama, Romantic / 18+
7.6
Synopsis
The Moorish general Othello is manipulated into thinking that his new wife Desdemona has been carrying on an affair with his lieutenant Michael Cassio when in reality it is all part of the scheme of a bitter ensign named Iago.
The Tragedy of Othello: The Moor of Venice, Othello, Otelo, Otello, Orson Welles' Othello, La tragedia de Otelo, el moro de Venecia, Osero, Otelo, el moro de Venecia, Othello, a velencei mór tragédiája, Othellos, Οθέλλος, Отелло, Трагедията на Отело, мавърът от Венеция, オーソン・ウェルズのオセロ, 오델로
Film rating
7.6
Rate13 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
IagoOh beware, my lord, of jealousy. It is the green-eyed monster which doth mock the meat it feeds on.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.