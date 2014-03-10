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Poster of Red Sky
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Red Sky
4.9

Red Sky

, 2009
Red Sky / Kerosene Cowboys
Russia, USA / Action, Adventure, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Red Sky
4.9

Cast

Cam Gigandet
Cam Gigandet
Butch 'Cobra' Masters
Rachael Leigh Cook
Rachael Leigh Cook
Karen Brooks
Shane West
Shane West
Tom 'Rodeo' Craig
Bill Pullman
Bill Pullman
Mario Van Peebles
Mario Van Peebles
Jason Cutter
Jason Gray-Stanford
Jason Gray-Stanford
Arliss 'Skids' Skidmore
Maria Guzeeva
Sergey Murzin
Sergey Murzin
Vladimir Turchinsky
Vladimir Turchinsky
Jacob Vargas
Jacob Vargas
Jorge 'P-Dawg' Vasquez
Troy Garity
Troy Garity
Luke 'Cajun' Babbineaux
Kyle T. Heffner
Davis
Director Mario Van Peebles
Writer Adam Prince, Randy Arrington, Mario Van Peebles, Dave Riggs
Composer Tim Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 19 July 2014
World premiere 10 March 2014
Release date
10 March 2014 Russia 12+
9 April 2014 France
20 March 2014 Germany
1 June 2015 Great Britain
10 March 2014 Kazakhstan
13 March 2014 Kuwait
12 March 2014 USA
10 March 2014 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $7,289
Production Aldamisa Entertainment, Invest Capital Film Group, Live Screen Pictures
Also known as
Red Sky, Ases de Honra, Bầu Trời Rực Lửa, Cer roşu, Céu em Chamas, Czerwone niebo, En cielo peligroso, Kerosene Cowboys, Kerozin cowboyok, Reddo sukai, Κόκκινος ουρανός, Красное небо, レッド・スカイ, 殲滅天際線, Cielo Rojo

Film rating

4.9
Rate 13 votes
4.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 
Updated 12 November 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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