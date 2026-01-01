Menu
El Dorado: Temple of the sun
El Dorado: Temple of the sun
El Dorado: Temple of the sun
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Adventure
Country
Peru
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2009
Director
Terry Cunningham
Cast
Shane West
Luke Goss
Elden Henson
Julio Oscar Mechoso
Natalie Martinez
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
