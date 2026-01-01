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About
Filmography
Mario Van Peebles
Mario Van Peebles
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mario Van Peebles
Mario Van Peebles
Mario Van Peebles
Date of Birth
15 January 1957
Age
69 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
(2014)
8.3
Sons of Anarchy
(2008)
8.1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
(2019)
Filmography
Nemesis
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2026, USA
4.4
Outlaw Posse
Outlaw Posse
Western
2024, USA
7.3
Black Cake
Drama, History, Detective
2023, USA
7.1
Sharksploitation
Sharksploitation
Documentary
2023, USA
7.2
CSI: Vegas
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
7.6
Power Book III: Raising Kanan
Drama, Crime
2021, USA
5.3
Seized
Seized
Action, Thriller
2020, USA
8.1
Wu-Tang: An American Saga
Drama, Music, History
2019, USA
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