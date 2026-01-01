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6.1
Kinoafisha Films If You Want to Be Happy
6.1

If You Want to Be Happy

, 1974
Esli khochesh byt schastlivym
USSR / Drama / 18+
6.1

Cast

Zhanna Bolotova
Zhanna Bolotova
Tatyana Rodionova
Nikolay Gubenko
Nikolay Gubenko
Andrey Rodionov
Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Vladimir Fedotov
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Masha Fedotova
Viktor Filippov
Vladimir Gusarov
Victor Soțchi-Voinicescu
Murti
Paul Butkevich
Paul Butkevich
Arthur Clark
Nikolai Kryukov
Nikolai Kryukov
Soviet Delegation Member
Vasyl Symchych
Sergey Aleksandrovich
Arnis Licitis
Arnis Licitis
American Crew Member
Director Nikolay Gubenko
Writer Nikolay Gubenko, Vasiliy Solovyov
Composer Georgiy Firtich
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 10 minutes
Production year 1974
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Esli khochesh byt schastlivym, Bądź z nim szczęśliwa, Ha boldog akarsz lenni, If You Want to Be Happy, Wenn du glücklich sein willst, Если хочешь быть счастливым, Якщо хочеш бути щасливим, Si Quieres Ser Feliz, Jos haluat olla onnellinen, Si tu veux être heureux

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
6.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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