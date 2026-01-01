Similar films for If You Want to Be Happy
Wounded Game Drama
1977, USSR
7.0
I Want the Floor Drama
1975, USSR
7.0
When the Trees Were Tall Drama
1961, USSR
7.0
A Soldier Came Back from the Front Drama, War
1972, USSR
7.0
Trouble Drama
1977, USSR
7.0
Scenes from Life of People on Leave Romantic, Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
The Red Snowball Tree Drama
1973, USSR
7.0
The Journalist Drama
1967, USSR
7.0
Opasnyy vozrast Drama
1981, USSR
7.0
The Love of Mankind Drama
1972, USSR
7.0
Love and Lies Drama
1980, USSR
7.0
I Am Twenty Drama
1964, USSR
7.0