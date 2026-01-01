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Filmography
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Date of Birth
25 September 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.0
Malenkie tragedii
(1979)
7.7
The Red Snowball Tree
(1973)
7.7
Happy Go Lucky
(1972)
Filmography
7
Liniya Marty
Romantic
2014, Russia
Zhenit millionera!
Comedy, Romantic
2013, Russia
4.9
Sex, kofe, sigarety
Sex, kofe, sigarety
Comedy, Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
4
Artefakt
Artefakt
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Soviet Park
Soviet Park
Drama, Comedy
2006, Russia
Brak po raschetu
Romantic, Comedy, Adventure
2002, Russia
4.2
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy
History, Drama
1998, Russia
6.1
Nauchnaya sektsiya pilotov
Nauchnaya sektsiya pilotov
Thriller, Detective
1996, Russia
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