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Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Kinoafisha Persons Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina

Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina

Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina

Date of Birth
25 September 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Saint Petersburg, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Malenkie tragedii 8.0
Malenkie tragedii (1979)
The Red Snowball Tree 7.7
The Red Snowball Tree (1973)
Happy Go Lucky 7.7
Happy Go Lucky (1972)

Filmography

Liniya Marty 7
Liniya Marty
Romantic 2014, Russia
Zhenit millionera!
Zhenit millionera!
Comedy, Romantic 2013, Russia
Sex, kofe, sigarety 4.9
Sex, kofe, sigarety Sex, kofe, sigarety
Comedy, Drama 2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Artefakt 4
Artefakt Artefakt
Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Soviet Park 5.3
Soviet Park Soviet Park
Drama, Comedy 2006, Russia
Brak po raschetu
Brak po raschetu
Romantic, Comedy, Adventure 2002, Russia
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy 4.2
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy
History, Drama 1998, Russia
Nauchnaya sektsiya pilotov 6.1
Nauchnaya sektsiya pilotov Nauchnaya sektsiya pilotov
Thriller, Detective 1996, Russia
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