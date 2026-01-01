Kalina krasnaya, Červená kalina, El árbol rojo, Калина красная, Călina roșie, En kåkfarares öde, I kokkini simyda, Kalina czerwona, Kalina Krassnaja, L'obier rouge, Os Sinos da Noite, Punainen heisipuu, Punetab lodjapuu, Putinas raudonasis, Roter Holunder, The Red Snowball Tree, Viburno rosso, Vörös kányafa, Η κόκκινη σημύδα, 红莓, Red Elderberry, Red Guelderbush, Red Viburnum
Film rating
7.7
Rate15 votes
7.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.