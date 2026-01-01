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Poster of The Red Snowball Tree
7.7
Kinoafisha Films The Red Snowball Tree
7.7

The Red Snowball Tree

, 1973
Kalina krasnaya
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Red Snowball Tree
7.7

Cast

Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lidiya Fedoseyeva-Shukshina
Lyuba Baykalova
Vasily Shukshin
Vasily Shukshin
Yegor Prokudin
Ivan Ryzhov
Ivan Ryzhov
otets Lyubi
Mariya Skvortsova
maty Lyubi
Aleksey Vanin
Pyotr
Maria Vinogradova
Zoya
Olga Bystrova
maty Yegora
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Sergey Mikhailovich, ofitsiant
Nikolay Grabbe
Nachalnik kolonii
Georgi Burkov
Georgi Burkov
Guboshlyop
Director Vasily Shukshin
Writer Vasily Shukshin
Composer Pavel Chekalov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1973
World premiere 25 March 1974
Release date
25 March 1974 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Pervoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Kalina krasnaya, Červená kalina, El árbol rojo, Калина красная, Călina roșie, En kåkfarares öde, I kokkini simyda, Kalina czerwona, Kalina Krassnaja, L'obier rouge, Os Sinos da Noite, Punainen heisipuu, Punetab lodjapuu, Putinas raudonasis, Roter Holunder, The Red Snowball Tree, Viburno rosso, Vörös kányafa, Η κόκκινη σημύδα, 红莓, Red Elderberry, Red Guelderbush, Red Viburnum

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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