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Poster of South of the Border
7.2
Kinoafisha Films South of the Border
7.2

South of the Border

, 2009
South of the Border
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of South of the Border
7.2

Cast

Tariq Ali
Tariq Ali
Self
Raul Castro
Raul Castro
Self
Hugo Chávez
Rafael Correa
Cristina Fernández de Kirchner
Néstor Kirchner
Fernando Lugo
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Evo Morales
Tony Blair
Self
Wolf Blitzer
Self
Nelson Bocaranda
Self
Director Oliver Stone
Writer Mark Weisbrot, Tariq Ali
Composer Adam Peters
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 7 September 2009
Release date
3 June 2010 Argentina
11 October 2009 Belgium
12 December 2010 Cuba
23 August 2013 Germany
2 December 2010 Greece
7 September 2009 Italy
25 June 2010 USA
Worldwide Gross $284,214
Production Good Apple Productions, Ixtlan, Muse Productions
Also known as
South of the Border, Al sur de la frontera, A Sud del Confine, A Sul da Fronteira, Ao Sul da Fronteira, Chavez - L'ultimo comandante, Untitled Oliver Stone/Hugo Chavez Documentary, К югу от границы

Film rating

7.2
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
Updated 12 November 2020

Quotes

[first lines]
Gretchen Carlson Alright, something that I never knew was that - I knew there was some dictators around the world, but did you know that some of the dictators now apparently, allegedly, are drug addicts as well? That might explain a few things. Hugo Chavez, now admitting in his speech, that went widely undocumented by the way, that he chews cocoa every morning. And he also eats something called cocoa paste, which by the way is addictive. And he gets it from the dictator in Bolivia.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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