Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Kinoafisha Persons Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Date of Birth
27 October 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)

Popular Films

Entreatos 7.9
Entreatos (2004)
Apocalypse in the Tropics 7.5
Apocalypse in the Tropics (2024)
South of the Border 7.2
South of the Border (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Apocalypse in the Tropics 7.5
Apocalypse in the Tropics Apocalypse in the Tropics
Documentary, History 2024, Brazil / Denmark / USA
Watch trailer
The Edge of Democracy 7.2
The Edge of Democracy The Edge of Democracy
Documentary, History 2019, Brazil
South of the Border 7.2
South of the Border South of the Border
Documentary 2009, USA
Entreatos 7.9
Entreatos Entreatos
Documentary 2004, Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more