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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
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About
Filmography
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva
Date of Birth
27 October 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Height
168 cm (5 ft 6 in)
Popular Films
7.9
Entreatos
(2004)
7.5
Apocalypse in the Tropics
(2024)
7.2
South of the Border
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
History
Year
All
2024
2019
2009
2004
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
7.5
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Apocalypse in the Tropics
Documentary, History
2024, Brazil / Denmark / USA
Watch trailer
7.2
The Edge of Democracy
The Edge of Democracy
Documentary, History
2019, Brazil
7.2
South of the Border
South of the Border
Documentary
2009, USA
7.9
Entreatos
Entreatos
Documentary
2004, Brazil
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