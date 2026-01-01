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6.8
Kinoafisha Films Zemlyaki
6.8

Zemlyaki

, 1974
Zemlyaki
USSR / Romantic / 18+
6.8

Cast

Galina Nenasheva
Sergey Nikonenko
Sergey Nikonenko
Semyon Gromov
Leonid Nevedomsky
Ivan Gromov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mikhail Kokshenov
Mykola
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Vladimir Zamanskiy
Sekretar raykoma
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
ded Mykoly
Anatoliy Solovyov
Galina Churilina
Valya Kovalyeva
Leonid Iudov
otets Vali
Boris Kudryavtsev
otets Mykoly
Gennady Yukhtin
Vasiliy Devyatov
Director Valentin Vinogradov
Writer Vasily Shukshin, Valentin Vinogradov
Composer Vladimir Komarov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1974
World premiere 14 July 1975
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zemlyaki, Fellows, Földiek, Ziomkowie, Земляки

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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