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About
Filmography
Lisa Kreuzer
Lisa Kreuzer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Kreuzer
Lisa Kreuzer
Lisa Kreuzer
Date of Birth
2 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Dark
(2017)
7.7
Kings of the Road
(1976)
7.4
Alice in the Cities
(1974)
Filmography
7.2
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
Drama, Biography,
2024, USA
8.1
Dark
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2017, USA
6.4
Malina
Malina
Detective, Drama, Fantasy
1991, Germany / Austria
7.4
The American Friend
Der amerikanische Freund
Drama
1977, West Germany / Portugal / USA
7.7
Kings of the Road
Im Lauf der Zeit
Drama
1976, Germany
6.9
The Wrong Move
Falsche Bewegung
Drama
1975, West Germany
7.4
Alice in the Cities
Alice in den Städten
Drama
1974, Germany
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