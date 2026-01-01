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Lisa Kreuzer Lisa Kreuzer
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Kreuzer

Lisa Kreuzer

Lisa Kreuzer

Date of Birth
2 December 1945
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Dark 8.1
Dark (2017)
Kings of the Road 7.7
Kings of the Road (1976)
Alice in the Cities 7.4
Alice in the Cities (1974)

Filmography

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld 7.2
Becoming Karl Lagerfeld
Drama, Biography, 2024, USA
Dark 8.1
Dark
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2017, USA
Malina 6.4
Malina Malina
Detective, Drama, Fantasy 1991, Germany / Austria
The American Friend 7.4
The American Friend Der amerikanische Freund
Drama 1977, West Germany / Portugal / USA
Kings of the Road 7.7
Kings of the Road Im Lauf der Zeit
Drama 1976, Germany
The Wrong Move 6.9
The Wrong Move Falsche Bewegung
Drama 1975, West Germany
Alice in the Cities 7.4
Alice in the Cities Alice in den Städten
Drama 1974, Germany
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