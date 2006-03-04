Omer
One and two, three and four, five, hey!
Iqbal Riza
What are you doing?
Omer
Nothing, nothing, I'm just rehearsing some dance steps.
Iqbal Riza
Oh...
Omer
Look Iqbal, I am so sorry...
Iqbal Riza
Stop!I don't want your pity. Does it look like I need pity?
Omer
No, no, no you have far too much dignity.
Iqbal Riza
If these people know nothing about talent there's not much I can do about it, is there? So let's see it. Let's see your dance steps.
Omer
Oh... alright. One and two, three and four.
Iqbal Riza
[Iqbal waves his hand up to Omer for him to stop]
Omer
What?
Iqbal Riza
Oh there's no way you're going to win this thing.
Omer
I know, I fear as much.
Iqbal Riza
[Iqbal sighs and looks him up and down]
[Iqbal takes Omer to his stage]
Iqbal Riza
Get up there, up on the stage.
Omer
Are you sure?
Iqbal Riza
Do it! Before I change my mind. Okay, now this is just a bass track. It's good for practicing moves too.
[Iqbal turns on the stereo]
Omer
Mmm. I don't like this kind of music.
Iqbal Riza
It's just a bass track! It's just for rehearsal!
Omer
Okay...
Iqbal Riza
[Iqbal sighs]
Now one problem you have is you move like a reanimated corpse in a zombie movie. Not good, you need to loosen up. Okay, come on, let's go, free form jazz dancing. Right now, immediately.
Omer
Iqbal, why are you helping me? I destroyed your dream.
Iqbal Riza
Yeah, you did, but that was yesterday. Today I turned a page in a new chapter in my life. I'm not sure being a performer was ever what I was really meant for. I'm more of a behind the scenes player, a puppeteer, a svengali if you will. As of today I'm your manager.