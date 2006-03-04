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Poster of American Dreamz
6.6
Kinoafisha Films American Dreamz
6.6

American Dreamz

, 2006
American Dreamz
USA / Drama, Comedy / 18+
Poster of American Dreamz
6.6

Synopsis

The new season of "American Dreamz," the wildly popular television singing contest, has captured the country's attention, as the competition looks to be between a young Midwestern gal (Moore) and a showtunes-loving young man from Orange County (Golzari). Recently awakened President Staton (Quaid) even wants in on the craze, as he signs up for the potential explosive season finale.

Cast

Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
Martin Tweed
Dennis Quaid
Dennis Quaid
President Staton
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Sally Kendoo
Marcia Gay Harden
Marcia Gay Harden
First Lady
Willem Dafoe
Willem Dafoe
Chief of Staff
Judy Greer
Judy Greer
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge
Martha Kendoo
Beau Holden
Karen-Eileen Gordon
John Cho
John Cho
Ittles
Bernard White
Bernard White
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Shohreh Aghdashloo
Director Paul Weitz
Writer Paul Weitz
Composer Stephen Trask
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 21 April 2006
World premiere 4 March 2006
Release date
20 July 2006 Russia UPI 12+
15 June 2006 Austria
7 June 2006 France
14 June 2006 Germany
21 April 2006 Great Britain
9 June 2006 Italy
20 July 2006 Kazakhstan
24 June 2006 Sweden
4 March 2006 USA
20 July 2006 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $17,000,000
Worldwide Gross $16,656,103
Production Universal Pictures, Depth of Field
Also known as
American Dreamz, Muriendo por un sueño, American Dreamz - Alles nur Show, American Dreamz - Salto a la fama, Amerikan Rüyası, Amerikietiška svajonė, Ameriske sanje, Jak zostać gwiazdą, Tudo pela Fama, Американская мечта, Американски мечти, Американська мрія, アメリカン・ドリームズ, 追求美國夢

Film rating

6.6
Rate 14 votes
5.5 IMDb
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Quotes

Omer One and two, three and four, five, hey!
Iqbal Riza What are you doing?
Omer Nothing, nothing, I'm just rehearsing some dance steps.
Iqbal Riza Oh...
Omer Look Iqbal, I am so sorry...
Iqbal Riza Stop!I don't want your pity. Does it look like I need pity?
Omer No, no, no you have far too much dignity.
Iqbal Riza If these people know nothing about talent there's not much I can do about it, is there? So let's see it. Let's see your dance steps.
Omer Oh... alright. One and two, three and four.
Iqbal Riza [Iqbal waves his hand up to Omer for him to stop]
Omer What?
Iqbal Riza Oh there's no way you're going to win this thing.
Omer I know, I fear as much.
Iqbal Riza [Iqbal sighs and looks him up and down]
[Iqbal takes Omer to his stage]
Iqbal Riza Get up there, up on the stage.
Omer Are you sure?
Iqbal Riza Do it! Before I change my mind. Okay, now this is just a bass track. It's good for practicing moves too.
[Iqbal turns on the stereo]
Omer Mmm. I don't like this kind of music.
Iqbal Riza It's just a bass track! It's just for rehearsal!
Omer Okay...
Iqbal Riza [Iqbal sighs] Now one problem you have is you move like a reanimated corpse in a zombie movie. Not good, you need to loosen up. Okay, come on, let's go, free form jazz dancing. Right now, immediately.
Omer Iqbal, why are you helping me? I destroyed your dream.
Iqbal Riza Yeah, you did, but that was yesterday. Today I turned a page in a new chapter in my life. I'm not sure being a performer was ever what I was really meant for. I'm more of a behind the scenes player, a puppeteer, a svengali if you will. As of today I'm your manager.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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