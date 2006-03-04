Omer One and two, three and four, five, hey!

Iqbal Riza What are you doing?

Omer Nothing, nothing, I'm just rehearsing some dance steps.

Iqbal Riza Oh...

Omer Look Iqbal, I am so sorry...

Iqbal Riza Stop!I don't want your pity. Does it look like I need pity?

Omer No, no, no you have far too much dignity.

Iqbal Riza If these people know nothing about talent there's not much I can do about it, is there? So let's see it. Let's see your dance steps.

Omer Oh... alright. One and two, three and four.

Iqbal Riza [Iqbal waves his hand up to Omer for him to stop]

Omer What?

Iqbal Riza Oh there's no way you're going to win this thing.

Omer I know, I fear as much.

Iqbal Riza [Iqbal sighs and looks him up and down]

[Iqbal takes Omer to his stage]

Iqbal Riza Get up there, up on the stage.

Omer Are you sure?

Iqbal Riza Do it! Before I change my mind. Okay, now this is just a bass track. It's good for practicing moves too.

[Iqbal turns on the stereo]

Omer Mmm. I don't like this kind of music.

Iqbal Riza It's just a bass track! It's just for rehearsal!

Omer Okay...

Iqbal Riza [Iqbal sighs] Now one problem you have is you move like a reanimated corpse in a zombie movie. Not good, you need to loosen up. Okay, come on, let's go, free form jazz dancing. Right now, immediately.

Omer Iqbal, why are you helping me? I destroyed your dream.