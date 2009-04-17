Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Gooby
Poster of Gooby
Рейтинги
3.5 IMDb Rating: 2.9
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha Films Gooby

Gooby

Gooby 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Gooby - trailer
Gooby  trailer
Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 17 April 2009
Release date
17 April 2009 Canada
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $3,234
Production Coneybeare Stories, Gooby Entertainment
Also known as
Gooby, A Ted Named Gooby, Gubbi, Meu Amigo Gooby, Губи
Director
Wilson Coneybeare
Cast
Robbie Coltrane
Robbie Coltrane
Matthew Knight
Eugene Levy
Eugene Levy
David James Elliott
Ingrid Kavelaars
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Gooby
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure 1.8
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure (2012)
Christmas in Wonderland 4.8
Christmas in Wonderland (2007)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince 7.7
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2008)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban 8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone 8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001)
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix 7.9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets 8.1
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire 8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian 6.5
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
Over the Hedge 7.2
Over the Hedge (2006)
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 6.4
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (2005)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)

Film rating

3.5
Rate 11 votes
2.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Gooby - trailer
Gooby Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more