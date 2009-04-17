Menu
3.5
IMDb Rating: 2.9
2 posters
Gooby
Gooby
Gooby
18+
Family
Gooby
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
17 April 2009
Release date
17 April 2009
Canada
MPAA
PG
Worldwide Gross
$3,234
Production
Coneybeare Stories, Gooby Entertainment
Also known as
Gooby, A Ted Named Gooby, Gubbi, Meu Amigo Gooby, Губи
Director
Wilson Coneybeare
Cast
Robbie Coltrane
Matthew Knight
Eugene Levy
David James Elliott
Ingrid Kavelaars
Similar films for Gooby
1.8
The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure
(2012)
4.8
Christmas in Wonderland
(2007)
7.7
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
(2008)
8.2
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
(2004)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone
(2001)
7.9
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
(2007)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
(2002)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
(2005)
6.5
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
(2009)
7.2
Over the Hedge
(2006)
6.4
Cheaper by the Dozen 2
(2005)
8.1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
(2010)
3.5
11
votes
2.9
IMDb
Quotes
Gooby
No snot about it!
Gooby
Trailer
0
0
