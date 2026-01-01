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Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Kinoafisha Persons Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova

Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova

Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova

Date of Birth
2 October 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Alive and the Dead 7.7
The Alive and the Dead (1963)
Volunteers 7.6
Volunteers (1958)
Retribution 7.3
Retribution (1967)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Splashes of Champagne 6.6
Splashes of Champagne Bryzgi shampanskogo
War, Drama 1988, USSR
Pechniki 6.8
Pechniki Pechniki
Drama 1982, USSR
Svinopas 6.9
Svinopas Svinopas
Children's 1980, USSR
Akh, vodevil, vodevil... 6.5
Akh, vodevil, vodevil... Akh, vodevil, vodevil...
Musical, Comedy 1979, USSR
On the eve of the premiere 6.3
On the eve of the premiere On the eve of the premiere
Drama 1978, USSR
Property of the Republic 7.1
Property of the Republic Dostoyanie respubliki
Crime 1971, USSR
Retribution 7.3
Retribution Vozmezdie
Drama, War 1967, USSR
Skazki russkogo lesa 6.7
Skazki russkogo lesa Skazki russkogo lesa
Comedy, Music 1966, USSR
Road to the Sea 6.4
Road to the Sea Doroga k moryu
Drama 1965, USSR
The Alive and the Dead 7.7
The Alive and the Dead Zhivye i myortvye
Drama, War 1963, USSR
Katya-Katysha 6.4
Katya-Katysha Katya-Katyusha
Romantic 1960, USSR
Female Age-Mates 6.7
Female Age-Mates Sverstnitsy
Romantic 1959, USSR
Volunteers 7.6
Volunteers Dobrovoltsy
Romantic 1958, USSR
Stories About Lenin 6.6
Stories About Lenin Rasskazy o Lenine
Biography, Drama 1958, USSR
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