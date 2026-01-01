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About
Filmography
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Ludmila Ivanovna Krylova
Date of Birth
2 October 1938
Age
87 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.7
The Alive and the Dead
(1963)
7.6
Volunteers
(1958)
7.3
Retribution
(1967)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Children's
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Music
Musical
Romantic
War
Year
All
1988
1982
1980
1979
1978
1971
1967
1966
1965
1963
1960
1959
1958
All
14
Films
14
Actress
14
6.6
Splashes of Champagne
Bryzgi shampanskogo
War, Drama
1988, USSR
6.8
Pechniki
Pechniki
Drama
1982, USSR
6.9
Svinopas
Svinopas
Children's
1980, USSR
6.5
Akh, vodevil, vodevil...
Akh, vodevil, vodevil...
Musical, Comedy
1979, USSR
6.3
On the eve of the premiere
On the eve of the premiere
Drama
1978, USSR
7.1
Property of the Republic
Dostoyanie respubliki
Crime
1971, USSR
7.3
Retribution
Vozmezdie
Drama, War
1967, USSR
6.7
Skazki russkogo lesa
Skazki russkogo lesa
Comedy, Music
1966, USSR
6.4
Road to the Sea
Doroga k moryu
Drama
1965, USSR
7.7
The Alive and the Dead
Zhivye i myortvye
Drama, War
1963, USSR
6.4
Katya-Katysha
Katya-Katyusha
Romantic
1960, USSR
6.7
Female Age-Mates
Sverstnitsy
Romantic
1959, USSR
7.6
Volunteers
Dobrovoltsy
Romantic
1958, USSR
6.6
Stories About Lenin
Rasskazy o Lenine
Biography, Drama
1958, USSR
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