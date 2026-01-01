Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Sand Pebble The Sand Pebble Awards

Awards and nominations of The Sand Pebble 1966

Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Production Design
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
 Best Sound
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score)
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Original Score
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
 Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more