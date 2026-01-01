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Craig Horner
Craig Horner Craig Horner
Kinoafisha Persons Craig Horner

Craig Horner

Craig Horner

Date of Birth
24 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Legend of the Seeker 7.7
Legend of the Seeker (2008)
H2O: Just Add Water 7.2
H2O: Just Add Water (2006)
Swimming Upstream 7.1
Swimming Upstream (2003)

Filmography

A Perfect Pairing 6.1
A Perfect Pairing A Perfect Pairing
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Legend of the Seeker 7.7
Legend of the Seeker
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2008, USA
H2O: Just Add Water 7.2
H2O: Just Add Water
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2006, Australia
See No Evil 5.8
See No Evil See No Evil
Horror 2006, USA
Swimming Upstream 7.1
Swimming Upstream Swimming Upstream
Biography, Drama, Sport 2003, Australia / USA
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