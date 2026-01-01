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Filmography
Craig Horner
Craig Horner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Craig Horner
Craig Horner
Craig Horner
Date of Birth
24 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
Legend of the Seeker
(2008)
7.2
H2O: Just Add Water
(2006)
7.1
Swimming Upstream
(2003)
Filmography
6.1
A Perfect Pairing
A Perfect Pairing
Comedy, Romantic
2022, USA
7.7
Legend of the Seeker
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2008, USA
7.2
H2O: Just Add Water
Drama, Family, Fantasy
2006, Australia
5.8
See No Evil
See No Evil
Horror
2006, USA
7.1
Swimming Upstream
Swimming Upstream
Biography, Drama, Sport
2003, Australia / USA
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