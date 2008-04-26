Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The 27 Club
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The 27 Club
6.6

The 27 Club

, 2008
The 27 Club
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of The 27 Club
6.6

Cast

Joe Anderson
Joe Anderson
Elliot
David P. Emrich
Three Words
Eve Hewson
Eve Hewson
Stella
Alexie Gilmore
Anna
Kyle Luker
Kyle
Tammy Arnold
Three word mom
Jeff Babb
Man in Diner #2
Denise S. Bass
Waitress
Catherine Bayley
Dierdre
Bill Brady
Pilot
Director Erica Dunton
Writer Erica Dunton
Composer Michael Tremante, Michael Tremante
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 26 April 2008
Release date
26 April 2008 Russia 16+
26 April 2008 Kazakhstan
26 April 2008 USA
26 April 2008 Ukraine
Production Bystander Films, 3 Words Productions
Also known as
The 27 Club, A 27-es klub, The Twenty Seven Club, Three Words and a Star, 스물 일곱살의 록스타

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for The 27 Club

Black Eyed Dog Drama
2013, USA
7.0
The True Adventures of Wolfboy
The True Adventures of Wolfboy Adventure, Crime, Drama
2019, USA
5.0
Bleeding Heart
Bleeding Heart Drama
2015, USA
4.0
Control
Control Musical, Drama, Biography
2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
7.0
Love Happens
Love Happens Romantic, Drama
2009, USA
6.0
Across the Universe
Across the Universe Romantic, Drama, Musical
2007, USA
7.0
Becoming Jane
Becoming Jane Biography, Drama, Romantic
2007, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
7.0
Copying Beethoven
Copying Beethoven Musical, Drama, History
2006, USA / Germany / Hungary
6.0
Miles from Home
Miles from Home Drama, Crime, Action
1988, USA
5.0
Bridge of Spies
Bridge of Spies Drama, Thriller
2015, USA
7.0
Buzzard
Buzzard Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
6.0
Amelia
Amelia Biography, Drama
2009, USA
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Ded Fomich
Ded Fomich
2026, Russia, Comedy
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Papa, kupi pyosika
Papa, kupi pyosika
2026, Russia, Animation, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more