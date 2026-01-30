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Grizzly Night
4.6
Grizzly Night
, 2026
Grizzly Night
USA / Drama / 18+
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Grizzly Night
Dubbed trailer
Dubbed trailer
Synopsis
On August 12, 1967, in Montana's Glacier National Park, the unthinkable happened: that same night, nine miles apart, there were not one—but two—fatal grizzly bear attacks.
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Cast
Charles Esten
Gary Bunney
Oded Fehr
Dr. John Lindberg
Brec Bassinger
Julie Helgeson
Joel Johnstone
Father Connolly
Lauren Call
Joan Devereaux
Jack Griffo
Raymond Noseck
Josh Zuckerman
Robert Klein
Matt Lintz
Roy Ducat
Ali Skovbye
Michele Koons
Sohm Kapila
Ann Lindberg
Laura Schein
Skyler Bible
Director
Burke Doeren
Writer
Katrina Mathewson
,
Tanner Bean
,
Bo Bean
Composer
Dan Reckard
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2026
Online premiere
30 January 2026
World premiere
30 January 2026
Release date
16 July 2026
Russia
Кинологистика
18+
23 July 2026
Uzbekistan
18+
Budget
$3,000,000
Production
Four J Films
Also known as
Grizzly Night, No Escape - Grizzly Night, Noc Grizzly, Urso Sangrento: A Noite do Terror, Ночь гризли
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Film rating
4.6
Rate
10
votes
4.6
IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026
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