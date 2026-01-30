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Poster of Grizzly Night
4.6
Grizzly Night - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Grizzly Night
4.6

Grizzly Night

, 2026
Grizzly Night
USA / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Going 5
Not going 1
Poster of Grizzly Night
4.6
Going 5
Not going 1
Grizzly Night - Dubbed trailer
Grizzly Night  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

On August 12, 1967, in Montana's Glacier National Park, the unthinkable happened: that same night, nine miles apart, there were not one—but two—fatal grizzly bear attacks.

Cast

Charles Esten
Charles Esten
Gary Bunney
Oded Fehr
Oded Fehr
Dr. John Lindberg
Brec Bassinger
Brec Bassinger
Julie Helgeson
Joel Johnstone
Joel Johnstone
Father Connolly
Lauren Call
Lauren Call
Joan Devereaux
Jack Griffo
Jack Griffo
Raymond Noseck
Josh Zuckerman
Josh Zuckerman
Robert Klein
Matt Lintz
Matt Lintz
Roy Ducat
Ali Skovbye
Ali Skovbye
Michele Koons
Sohm Kapila
Sohm Kapila
Ann Lindberg
Laura Schein
Laura Schein
Skyler Bible
Skyler Bible
Director Burke Doeren
Writer Katrina Mathewson, Tanner Bean, Bo Bean
Composer Dan Reckard
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 30 January 2026
World premiere 30 January 2026
Release date
16 July 2026 Russia Кинологистика 18+
23 July 2026 Uzbekistan 18+
Budget $3,000,000
Production Four J Films
Also known as
Grizzly Night, No Escape - Grizzly Night, Noc Grizzly, Urso Sangrento: A Noite do Terror, Ночь гризли

Film rating

4.6
Rate 10 votes
4.6 IMDb
Updated 24 July 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Grizzly Night - Dubbed trailer
Grizzly Night Dubbed trailer
Grizzly Night - Trailer
Grizzly Night Trailer
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