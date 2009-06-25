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Poster of Giallo
4.6
Kinoafisha Films Giallo
4.6

Giallo

, 2009
Giallo
USA, Italy / Crime, Horror, Detective / 18+
Poster of Giallo
4.6

Cast

Adrien Brody
Adrien Brody
Giallo
Emmanuelle Seigner
Emmanuelle Seigner
Linda
Elsa Pataky
Elsa Pataky
Celine
Robert Miano
Inspector Mori
Valentina Izumi
Keiko
Sato Oi
Midori
Luis Molteni
Sal
Taiyo Yamanouchi
Toshi
Daniela Fazzolari
Sophia
Nicolò Morselli
Young Enzo
Director Dario Argento, Alex Proyas
Writer Jim Agnew, Sean Keller, Dario Argento
Composer James Newton Howard, Marco Werba
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2009
World premiere 25 June 2009
Release date
1 July 2011 Italy
14 June 2012 South Korea 15
MPAA R
Budget $14,000,000
Worldwide Gross $50,113
Production Hannibal Media, Giallo Production, Footprint Investment Fund
Also known as
Giallo, Color of Fear, Amarillo, Cod galben de crima, Giallo - Os Reféns do Medo, Giallo - Reféns do Medo, Giallo: Kolekcjoner piękna, Giallo/Argento, Jâro, Lov na zutog ubojicu, Rehenes del miedo, Sárga, Άγρια καταδίωξη, Джалло, Жълт, ジャーロ, 人魔獨行客, 黃色殺手, Giallo: Kolekcjoner piekna

Film rating

4.6
Rate 11 votes
4.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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