Cast
Robert Miano
Inspector Mori
Nicolò Morselli
Young Enzo
Cast and Crew
Composer
James Newton Howard, Marco Werba
Film details
Country
USA / Italy
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2009
World premiere
25 June 2009
Release date
|1 July 2011
|Italy
|
|
|14 June 2012
|South Korea
|
|15
MPAA
R
Budget
$14,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$50,113
Production
Hannibal Media, Giallo Production, Footprint Investment Fund
Also known as
Giallo, Color of Fear, Amarillo, Cod galben de crima, Giallo - Os Reféns do Medo, Giallo - Reféns do Medo, Giallo: Kolekcjoner piękna, Giallo/Argento, Jâro, Lov na zutog ubojicu, Rehenes del miedo, Sárga, Άγρια καταδίωξη, Джалло, Жълт, ジャーロ, 人魔獨行客, 黃色殺手, Giallo: Kolekcjoner piekna