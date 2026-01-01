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Emmanuelle Seigner
Emmanuelle Seigner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emmanuelle Seigner
Emmanuelle Seigner
Emmanuelle Seigner
Date of Birth
22 June 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly
(2007)
7.6
La Vie en Rose
(2007)
7.4
An Officer and a Spy
(2019)
Filmography
5.4
Pet Shop Days
Pet Shop Days
Crime, Drama, Romantic
2023, Italy / USA
6.6
At Eternity's Gate
At Eternity’s Gate
Biography
2019, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
An Officer and a Spy
J'accuse / The Dreyfus Affair / An Officer and A Spy
Drama, Thriller, History
2019, France
Watch trailer
4.6
Le divan de Staline
Le divan de Staline
Drama
2017, Portugal / France / Russia
5.6
Based on a True Story
D'après une histoire vraie / Based on True Story
Thriller, Drama
2017, Canada / Belgium
Watch trailer
6.6
Heal the Living
Réparer les vivants
Drama
2016, France
7.2
The Siege of Jadotville
The Siege of Jadotville
Action
2016, Ireland / South Africa
7.3
Venus in Fur
Venus in Fur
Drama
2013, France / Poland
Watch trailer
Show more
News about Emmanuelle Seigner’s private life
Unexpected Facts About Roman Polanski: A Life in Film and Controversy
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