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Emmanuelle Seigner
Emmanuelle Seigner Emmanuelle Seigner
Kinoafisha Persons Emmanuelle Seigner

Emmanuelle Seigner

Emmanuelle Seigner

Date of Birth
22 June 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Paris, France
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Diving Bell and the Butterfly 7.7
The Diving Bell and the Butterfly (2007)
La Vie en Rose 7.6
La Vie en Rose (2007)
An Officer and a Spy 7.4
An Officer and a Spy (2019)

Filmography

Pet Shop Days 5.4
Pet Shop Days Pet Shop Days
Crime, Drama, Romantic 2023, Italy / USA
At Eternity's Gate 6.6
At Eternity's Gate At Eternity’s Gate
Biography 2019, USA
Watch trailer
An Officer and a Spy 7.4
An Officer and a Spy J'accuse / The Dreyfus Affair / An Officer and A Spy
Drama, Thriller, History 2019, France
Watch trailer
Le divan de Staline 4.6
Le divan de Staline Le divan de Staline
Drama 2017, Portugal / France / Russia
Based on a True Story 5.6
Based on a True Story D'après une histoire vraie / Based on True Story
Thriller, Drama 2017, Canada / Belgium
Watch trailer
Heal the Living 6.6
Heal the Living Réparer les vivants
Drama 2016, France
The Siege of Jadotville 7.2
The Siege of Jadotville The Siege of Jadotville
Action 2016, Ireland / South Africa
Venus in Fur 7.3
Venus in Fur Venus in Fur
Drama 2013, France / Poland
Watch trailer
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News about Emmanuelle Seigner’s private life
globallookpress.com — Roman Polanski
Unexpected Facts About Roman Polanski: A Life in Film and Controversy
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