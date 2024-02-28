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Luis Molteni Luis Molteni
Kinoafisha Persons Luis Molteni

Luis Molteni

Luis Molteni

Date of Birth
5 November 1950
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
28 February 2024
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Piede di Dio 6.1
Piede di Dio (2008)
Copperman 5.8
Copperman (2019)
Giallo 4.6
Giallo (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Burraco fatale 4.2
Burraco fatale Burraco fatale
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Italy / Morocco
Watch trailer
Copperman 5.8
Copperman Copperman
Drama, Family 2019, Italy
Giallo 4.6
Giallo Giallo
Crime, Horror, Detective 2009, USA / Italy
Piede di Dio 6.1
Piede di Dio Piede di Dio
Comedy 2008, Italy
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