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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Luis Molteni
Luis Molteni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luis Molteni
Luis Molteni
Luis Molteni
Date of Birth
5 November 1950
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
28 February 2024
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.1
Piede di Dio
(2008)
5.8
Copperman
(2019)
4.6
Giallo
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2020
2019
2009
2008
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
4.2
Burraco fatale
Burraco fatale
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Italy / Morocco
Watch trailer
5.8
Copperman
Copperman
Drama, Family
2019, Italy
4.6
Giallo
Giallo
Crime, Horror, Detective
2009, USA / Italy
6.1
Piede di Dio
Piede di Dio
Comedy
2008, Italy
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