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6.3
Kinoafisha Films Nietzsche v Rossii
6.3

Nietzsche v Rossii

, 2007
Nietzsche v Rossii
Russia / Drama / 18+
6.3

Cast

Daniel Olbrychski
Daniel Olbrychski
Friedrich Nietzsche
Grigoriy Bagrov
Grigoriy Bagrov
Ivanov
Aleksandr Vorobyov
Aleksandr Vorobyov
Devil
Ivan Vlasov
Doctor
Nikolai Leshchukov
Vasily Zotov
Antonina Venediktova
V. Nemirovich-Danchenko
D. Kostinskiy
V. Anisimov
I. Mihaylov
S. Ponomarev
Director Nina Shorina
Writer Nina Shorina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2007
World premiere 7 October 2008
Release date
7 October 2008 Russia 16+
7 October 2008 Kazakhstan
7 October 2008 Ukraine
Production Nina Shorina Film
Also known as
Nietzsche v Rossii, Nietzsche in Russia, Nietzsche v Moskve, Ницше в Москве, Ницше в России, Ніцше на Росії

Film rating

6.3
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