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7.5
Kinoafisha Films Escape From Luanda
7.5

Escape From Luanda

, 2007
Escape from Luanda
Angola / Documentary / 18+
7.5

Cast

Joana Adão da Silva Miguel
Self
Alfredo Pedro Luis
Self
Domingas Africana Mendes
Self
Director Phil Grabsky, David Notman-Watt
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Angola
Runtime 1 hour 12 minutes
Production year 2007
World premiere 20 November 2007
Release date
20 November 2007 Great Britain
Production Seventh Art Productions
Also known as
Escape from Luanda

Film rating

7.5
Rate 11 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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