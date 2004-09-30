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Poster of Goddess: How I fell in Love
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Goddess: How I fell in Love
6.6

Goddess: How I fell in Love

, 2004
Boginya: kak ya polyubila
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Goddess: How I fell in Love
6.6

Cast

Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Faina
Maksim Sukhanov
Maksim Sukhanov
Professor Mikhail Konstantinovich
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Iliazarovich
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Mom the ghost
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Investigator Nikolai
Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina
Hunchback Klavdiya
Konstantin Murzenko
Konstantin Murzenko
Yegorov-Yaruarov
Olga Lapshina
Olga Lapshina
Elena Rufanova
Elena Rufanova
Doctor Yelena
Andrey Krasko
Andrey Krasko
Doctor Pavel
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Polosuyev
Director Renata Litvinova
Writer Renata Litvinova
Composer Zemfira, Igor Vdovin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 30 September 2004
Release date
30 September 2004 Russia 16+
2 October 2004 Belarus
14 January 2005 Estonia
2 October 2004 Kazakhstan
12 December 2004 USA
2 October 2004 Ukraine
Production Bogvud Kino
Also known as
Boginya: kak ya polyubila, Bogini: Historia mojej miłości, Déesse, Jumalanna, The Goddess, The Goddess: How I Fell in Love, Богиня: как я полюбила

Film rating

6.6
Rate 20 votes
6.7 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2653 In the Drama genre  1084 In films of Russia  347 In films of 2004  40
Updated 8 December 2020
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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