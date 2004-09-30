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6.6
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Goddess: How I fell in Love
6.6
Goddess: How I fell in Love
, 2004
Boginya: kak ya polyubila
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.6
Cast
Renata Litvinova
Faina
Maksim Sukhanov
Professor Mikhail Konstantinovich
Viktor Sukhorukov
Viktor Iliazarovich
Svetlana Svetlichnaya
Mom the ghost
Dmitriy Ulyanov
Investigator Nikolai
Kseniya Kachalina
Hunchback Klavdiya
Konstantin Murzenko
Yegorov-Yaruarov
Olga Lapshina
Elena Rufanova
Doctor Yelena
Andrey Krasko
Doctor Pavel
Konstantin Khabensky
Polosuyev
Director
Renata Litvinova
Writer
Renata Litvinova
Composer
Zemfira
,
Igor Vdovin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2004
World premiere
30 September 2004
Release date
30 September 2004
Russia
16+
2 October 2004
Belarus
14 January 2005
Estonia
2 October 2004
Kazakhstan
12 December 2004
USA
2 October 2004
Ukraine
Production
Bogvud Kino
Also known as
Boginya: kak ya polyubila, Bogini: Historia mojej miłości, Déesse, Jumalanna, The Goddess, The Goddess: How I Fell in Love, Богиня: как я полюбила
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Film rating
6.6
Rate
20
votes
6.7
IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking
2653
In the Drama genre
1084
In films of Russia
347
In films of 2004
40
Updated 8 December 2020
Stills
Quotes
Portrait
Of all the insane, she's probably the best!
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