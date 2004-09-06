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Poster of The Tuner
7.1
Kinoafisha Films The Tuner
7.1

The Tuner

, 2004
The Tuner
Russia, Ukraine / Drama / 18+
Poster of The Tuner
7.1

Cast

Renata Litvinova
Renata Litvinova
Lina
Nina Ruslanova
Nina Ruslanova
Lyuba
Alla Demidova
Alla Demidova
Anna Sergeyevna
Georgiy Deliev
Georgiy Deliev
Tuner Andrey
Sergey Bekhterev
Vadim's friend
Natalya Buzko
Tanya - Lina's friend
Jean Daniel
Jean Daniel
Owner of the public toilet
Uta Kilter
Volodymyr Komarov
Volodymyr Komarov
Anatoliy Paduka
Director Kira Muratova
Writer Sergey Chetvertkov, Yevgeni Golubenko, Arkadiy Frantsevich Koshko, Kira Muratova
Composer Valentin Silvestrov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia / Ukraine
Runtime 2 hours 34 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 6 September 2004
Release date
6 September 2004 Russia Кино без границ 12+
7 April 2005 Kazakhstan
7 April 2005 Ukraine
Production Ministry of Culture & Art of Ukraine, Pygmalion Production
Also known as
Nastroyshchik, The Tuner, Acordorul, L'accordatore, L'accordeur, Ladič, Stämmaren, Stroiciel, Virittäjä, Ο χορδιστής, Налаштовувач, Настройщик

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 April 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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