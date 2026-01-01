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Filmography
Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina
Date of Birth
3 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Fantasy heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.9
Dikaya lyubov
(1993)
6.6
Goddess: How I fell in Love
(2004)
6.6
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away
(1998)
Filmography
6.6
Goddess: How I fell in Love
Boginya: kak ya polyubila
Drama
2004, Russia
5.7
Holiday
Prazdnik
Drama, War
2001, Russia
6.6
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away
Tsirk sgorel, i klouny razbezhalis
Drama, Fantasy
1998, Russia
6.4
Whoever softer
Tot, kto nezhnee
Drama
1996, Kazakhstan
4.8
Three Sisters
Tri sestry
Drama
1994, Germany / Russia
6.3
Over the Dark Water
Nad temnoy vodoy
Drama, Romantic
1993, Russia
6.9
Dikaya lyubov
Dikaya lyubov
Drama
1993, Ukraine
6.1
Arbitr
Arbitr
Action, Drama, Crime, Detective
1992, Russia
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