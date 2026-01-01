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Kseniya Kachalina
Kseniya Kachalina Kseniya Kachalina
Kinoafisha Persons Kseniya Kachalina

Kseniya Kachalina

Kseniya Kachalina

Date of Birth
3 May 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Fantasy heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Dikaya lyubov 6.9
Dikaya lyubov (1993)
Goddess: How I fell in Love 6.6
Goddess: How I fell in Love (2004)
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away 6.6
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away (1998)

Filmography

Goddess: How I fell in Love 6.6
Goddess: How I fell in Love Boginya: kak ya polyubila
Drama 2004, Russia
5.7
Holiday Prazdnik
Drama, War 2001, Russia
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away 6.6
The Circus Burned Down and the Clowns Ran Away Tsirk sgorel, i klouny razbezhalis
Drama, Fantasy 1998, Russia
Whoever softer 6.4
Whoever softer Tot, kto nezhnee
Drama 1996, Kazakhstan
Three Sisters 4.8
Three Sisters Tri sestry
Drama 1994, Germany / Russia
Over the Dark Water 6.3
Over the Dark Water Nad temnoy vodoy
Drama, Romantic 1993, Russia
Dikaya lyubov 6.9
Dikaya lyubov Dikaya lyubov
Drama 1993, Ukraine
Arbitr 6.1
Arbitr Arbitr
Action, Drama, Crime, Detective 1992, Russia
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