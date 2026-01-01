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Nicoletta Romanoff
Nicoletta Romanoff
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicoletta Romanoff
Nicoletta Romanoff
Nicoletta Romanoff
Date of Birth
14 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
6.4
The Best Years
(2020)
6.2
A Flat for Three
(2012)
6.1
Remember Me, My Love
(2003)
Filmography
6.4
The Best Years
Gli anni più belli
Drama
2020, Italy
Watch trailer
5.2
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Comedy
2014, Italy
6.2
A Flat for Three
Posti in piedi in paradiso
Comedy, Drama
2012, Italy
6.1
Remember Me, My Love
Ricordati di me
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
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