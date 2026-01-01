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Nicoletta Romanoff
Nicoletta Romanoff Nicoletta Romanoff
Kinoafisha Persons Nicoletta Romanoff

Nicoletta Romanoff

Nicoletta Romanoff

Date of Birth
14 May 1979
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

The Best Years 6.4
The Best Years (2020)
A Flat for Three 6.2
A Flat for Three (2012)
Remember Me, My Love 6.1
Remember Me, My Love (2003)

Filmography

The Best Years 6.4
The Best Years Gli anni più belli
Drama 2020, Italy
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Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli 5.2
Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli Crushed Lives - Il sesso dopo i figli
Comedy 2014, Italy
A Flat for Three 6.2
A Flat for Three Posti in piedi in paradiso
Comedy, Drama 2012, Italy
Remember Me, My Love 6.1
Remember Me, My Love Ricordati di me
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2003, France / Great Britain / Italy
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