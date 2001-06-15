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Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy Mikhail Gluzskiy
Kinoafisha Persons Mikhail Gluzskiy

Mikhail Gluzskiy

Mikhail Gluzskiy

Date of Birth
21 November 1918
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
15 June 2001
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Kyiv, Ukrainian State
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Vagankovo Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Kidnapping, Caucasian Style 8.6
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style (1966)
At War as at War 7.9
At War as at War (1968)
Desyat Negrityat 7.8
Desyat Negrityat (1987)

Filmography

Dalnoboyschiki 6.1
Dalnoboyschiki
Drama, Comedy 2001, Russia
Na polputi v Parizh 4.6
Na polputi v Parizh Na polputi v Parizh
Drama 2001, Russia
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy 4.2
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy
History, Drama 1998, Russia
Tax Collector 6.8
Tax Collector Mytar
Romantic, Thriller, Crime 1997, Russia
A Man for a Young Woman 5.4
A Man for a Young Woman A Man for a Young Woman
Comedy, Romantic 1996, Russia
Detstvo Nikity
Detstvo Nikity Detstvo Nikity
Drama 1992, Russia
Krov za krov 6.4
Krov za krov Krov za krov
Crime 1991, USSR
Not Afraid to Die 6.9
Not Afraid to Die Not Afraid to Die
Drama, History 1991, USSR
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