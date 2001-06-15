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Filmography
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Mikhail Gluzskiy
Date of Birth
21 November 1918
Age
82 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
15 June 2001
Occupation
Actor
Place of Birth
Kyiv, Ukrainian State
Place of death
Moscow, Russia
Place of burial
Vagankovo Cemetery, Russia
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.6
Kidnapping, Caucasian Style
(1966)
7.9
At War as at War
(1968)
7.8
Desyat Negrityat
(1987)
Filmography
6.1
Dalnoboyschiki
Drama, Comedy
2001, Russia
4.6
Na polputi v Parizh
Na polputi v Parizh
Drama
2001, Russia
4.2
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy
Knyaz Yuriy Dolgorukiy
History, Drama
1998, Russia
6.8
Tax Collector
Mytar
Romantic, Thriller, Crime
1997, Russia
5.4
A Man for a Young Woman
A Man for a Young Woman
Comedy, Romantic
1996, Russia
Detstvo Nikity
Detstvo Nikity
Drama
1992, Russia
6.4
Krov za krov
Krov za krov
Crime
1991, USSR
6.9
Not Afraid to Die
Not Afraid to Die
Drama, History
1991, USSR
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