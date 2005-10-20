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Poster of Prodaetsya dacha
5.2
Kinoafisha Films Prodaetsya dacha
5.2

Prodaetsya dacha

, 2005
Prodaetsya dacha
Russia / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Prodaetsya dacha
5.2

Cast

Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Aleksandr Pankratov-Chyornyy
Fedor Stepanovich
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Fyodor Bondarchuk
Vladimir
Roman Madyanov
Roman Madyanov
Anton
Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Crook
Tatyana Yakovenko
Tatyana Yakovenko
Inga Strelkova-Oboldina
Inga Strelkova-Oboldina
Zhanna
Valeriy Garkalin
Valeriy Garkalin
Crook
Sofiko Chiaureli
Suren's grandmother
Levon Oganezov
Sergey Pogosyan
Sergey Pogosyan
Suren
Detsl
Detsl
Tatyana Algebraistova
Cosmetics Saleswoman
Director Vladimir Potapov
Writer Alexander Drugov, Svetlana Nesterova
Composer Alexey Epifanov, Sergey Trofimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 20 October 2005
Release date
20 October 2005 Russia КароПрокат
20 October 2005 Belarus
20 October 2005 Kazakhstan
20 October 2005 Ukraine
Production Mosfilm, Zhanr
Also known as
Prodaetsya dacha, Dacza na sprzedaż, Продается дача, Продаётся дача

Film rating

5.2
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6.2 IMDb
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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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