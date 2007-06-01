Menu
Poster of Zeitgeist: The Movie
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.1
Zeitgeist: The Movie 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2007
Online premiere 5 May 2008
World premiere 1 June 2007
1 June 2007 Russia 16+
1 June 2007 Kazakhstan
1 June 2007 USA
1 June 2007 Ukraine
Budget $20,000
Production Gentle Machine Productions
Zeitgeist, Zeitgeist: The Movie, Duch epoki, Дух времени, ツァイトガイスト
Peter Joseph
George Carlin
Similar films for Zeitgeist: The Movie
The Revelation of the Pyramids 7.8
The Revelation of the Pyramids (2009)
White Lightnin' 7.3
White Lightnin' (2009)
Food, Inc. 7.7
Food, Inc. (2008)
Religulous 7.6
Religulous (2008)
Aftermath: Population Zero 6.8
Aftermath: Population Zero (2008)
Sicko 8.0
Sicko (2007)
Fahrenheit 9/11 6.9
Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)
Super Size Me 7.2
Super Size Me (2004)
It's Bad for Ya 8.5
It's Bad for Ya (2008)

7.9
10 votes
8.1 IMDb
George Carlin Think about it! Religion has actually convinced people that there's an invisible man living in the sky who watches everything you do, every minute of every day. And the invisible man has a special list of ten things he does not want you to do. And if you do any of these ten things, he has a special place, full of fire and smoke and burning and torture and anguish, where he will send you to live and suffer and burn and choke and scream and cry forever and ever 'til the end of time! - But He *loves* you.
