The academic and activist Noam Chomsky describes the systems that have led to financial inequality, and the current concentration of wealth and power.
CountryUSA
Runtime1 hour 13 minutes
Production year2015
Online premiere1 May 2016
World premiere18 April 2015
Release date
18 April 2015
USA
Worldwide Gross$130,152
ProductionPF Pictures, Naked City Films
Also known as
Requiem for the American Dream, O Fim do Sonho Americano, Reekviem ameerika unistusele, Requiem dla amerykanskiego snu, Réquiem para o Sonho Americano, Requiem pour le rêve américain, Реквием по американской мечте
[last lines]
Noam ChomskyLike my close friend for many years, Howard Zinn, put it in his words that "What matters is the countless small deeds of unknown people who lay the basis for the significant events that enter into history." They're the ones who have done things in the past and they're the ones who have to do it in the future.