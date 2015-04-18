Menu
Requiem for the American Dream

Requiem for the American Dream

Synopsis

The academic and activist Noam Chomsky describes the systems that have led to financial inequality, and the current concentration of wealth and power.
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 13 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 1 May 2016
World premiere 18 April 2015
Release date
18 April 2015 USA
Worldwide Gross $130,152
Production PF Pictures, Naked City Films
Also known as
Requiem for the American Dream, O Fim do Sonho Americano, Reekviem ameerika unistusele, Requiem dla amerykanskiego snu, Réquiem para o Sonho Americano, Requiem pour le rêve américain, Реквием по американской мечте
Director
Peter D. Hutchison
Kelly Nyks
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Requiem for the American Dream
The Age of Consequences 6.8
The Age of Consequences (2015)
Capital in the Twenty-First Century 7.2
Capital in the Twenty-First Century (2019)
The True Cost 7.5
The True Cost (2015)
Where to Invade Next 7.4
Where to Invade Next (2015)
Citizenfour 7.8
Citizenfour (2014)
Inequality for All 7.8
Inequality for All (2013)
The Shock Doctrine 7.3
The Shock Doctrine (2009)
Capitalism: A Love Story 7.4
Capitalism: A Love Story (2009)
Sicko 8.0
Sicko (2007)
Fahrenheit 9/11 6.9
Fahrenheit 9/11 (2004)

[last lines]
Noam Chomsky Like my close friend for many years, Howard Zinn, put it in his words that "What matters is the countless small deeds of unknown people who lay the basis for the significant events that enter into history." They're the ones who have done things in the past and they're the ones who have to do it in the future.
