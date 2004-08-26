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Poster of Vesegonskaya volchitsa
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Vesegonskaya volchitsa
7.3

Vesegonskaya volchitsa

, 2004
Vesegonskaya volchitsa
Russia / Fantasy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Vesegonskaya volchitsa
7.3

Cast

Oleg Fomin
Oleg Fomin
Yegor
Elena Drobysheva
Elena Drobysheva
Masha
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Petka
Lev Durov
Lev Durov
Chairman
Lev Borisov
Lev Borisov
Grandpa Matvey
Aleksandr Tyutin
Aleksandr Tyutin
Semyon
Natalya Kaznacheeva
Irina
Irina Savina
Irina Savina
Froska
Aleksei Khardikov
Goshka
Gennadi Galkin
Andryukha
Director Nikolai Solovtsov
Writer Nikolai Solovtsov, Eduard Volodarsky
Composer Evgeniy Doga
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 22 minutes
Production year 2004
World premiere 26 August 2004
Release date
26 August 2004 Russia
26 August 2004 Belarus
26 August 2004 Kazakhstan
9 September 2004 USA
26 August 2004 Ukraine
Production Aktualnyy film, Roskinoprokat
Also known as
Vesegonskaya volchitsa, A nőstényfarkas, I lykaina tou Vesyegonsk, Wiesiegońska wilczyca, Весьегонская волчица

Film rating

7.3
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7.1 IMDb
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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