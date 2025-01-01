Menu
Date of Birth
25 November 1962
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius

Biography of Aleksandr Tyutin

Aleksandr Tyutin - Russian actor. He was born November 25, 1962 in Podolsk, Russia.

Popular Films

Skoraa pomos 8.5
Skoraa pomos (2018)
The Sniffer 8.3
The Sniffer (2013)
Pancher 7.0
Pancher (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 35 Films 7 TV Shows 28 Actor 35
Sklif
Comedy, Drama 2025, Russia
VIA "Vasilki"
VIA “Vasilki”
Music, Drama, Comedy 2025, Russia
Abonement na rassledovanie. Zanimatelnoe chtenie
Abonement na rassledovanie. Zanimatelnoe chtenie
Detective 2025, Russia
Volkodav
Volkodav
Drama, Action, Thriller 2025, Russia
Pancher 7
Pancher
Sport, Drama 2024, Russia
Muhtar. On vernulsya
Comedy, Detective 2024, Russia
V poiskakh prizrakov
Thriller 2024, Russia
Zapolyarnyy vals
Zapolyarnyy vals
Romantic 2023, Russia
Klassnaya Katya
Klassnaya Katya
Comedy 2022, Russia
Ya idu tebya iskat
Ya idu tebya iskat
Detective 2021, Russia
Byvshih ne byvaet
Byvshih ne byvaet
Crime, Drama 2021, Russia
Odnoklassniki smerti
Odnoklassniki smerti
Detective 2020, Russia
Ya vse tobі dovedu
Ya vse tobі dovedu
Drama, Detective 2019, Ukraine
Skoraa pomos 8.5
Skoraa pomos
Drama 2018, Russia
Tanks for Stalin 5.1
Tanks for Stalin Tanki
Biography, War, History 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Zaveschanie princessy
Zaveschanie princessy
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2017, Ukraine
Dve zheny
Dve zheny
Drama, Romantic 2017, Russia
Dance to Death 3.8
Dance to Death Tantsy nasmert
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Provokator
Provokator
Drama, Action, Crime 2016, Russia
I Know Your Secrets
I Know Your Secrets
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2016, Russia
Russian Beauty
Russian Beauty
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Vopreki vsemu
Vopreki vsemu
Romantic 2014, Russia
Dasha
Dasha
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
The Sniffer 8.3
The Sniffer
Drama, Action, Crime 2013, Ukraine
Show more
