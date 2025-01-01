Menu
Aleksandr Tyutin
Date of Birth
25 November 1962
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Biography of Aleksandr Tyutin
Aleksandr Tyutin - Russian actor. He was born November 25, 1962 in Podolsk, Russia.
Expand
Popular Films
8.5
Skoraa pomos
(2018)
8.3
The Sniffer
(2013)
7.0
Pancher
(2024)
Filmography
35
Sklif
Comedy, Drama
2025, Russia
VIA “Vasilki”
Music, Drama, Comedy
2025, Russia
Abonement na rassledovanie. Zanimatelnoe chtenie
Detective
2025, Russia
Volkodav
Drama, Action, Thriller
2025, Russia
7
Pancher
Sport, Drama
2024, Russia
Muhtar. On vernulsya
Comedy, Detective
2024, Russia
V poiskakh prizrakov
V poiskakh prizrakov
Thriller
2024, Russia
Zapolyarnyy vals
Romantic
2023, Russia
Klassnaya Katya
Comedy
2022, Russia
Ya idu tebya iskat
Detective
2021, Russia
Byvshih ne byvaet
Crime, Drama
2021, Russia
Odnoklassniki smerti
Detective
2020, Russia
Ya vse tobі dovedu
Drama, Detective
2019, Ukraine
8.5
Skoraa pomos
Drama
2018, Russia
5.1
Tanks for Stalin
Tanki
Biography, War, History
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
Zaveschanie princessy
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2017, Ukraine
Dve zheny
Drama, Romantic
2017, Russia
3.8
Dance to Death
Tantsy nasmert
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action
2017, Russia
Watch trailer
Provokator
Drama, Action, Crime
2016, Russia
I Know Your Secrets
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2016, Russia
Russian Beauty
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Vopreki vsemu
Romantic
2014, Russia
Dasha
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
8.3
The Sniffer
Drama, Action, Crime
2013, Ukraine
Show more
