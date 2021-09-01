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I byl den...
I byl den...
, 2014
Russia / Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Cast
Elena Drobysheva
Elena Valyushkina
Vladislav Sych
Alyona Babenko
Margarita Shubina
Yuliya Rutberg
Director
Margarita Shubina
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2014
Film rating
0.0
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0
vote
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Best Russian Films
Updated 1 September 2021
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