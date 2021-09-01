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Poster of I byl den...
Kinoafisha Films I byl den...

I byl den...

, 2014
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of I byl den...

Cast

Elena Drobysheva
Elena Drobysheva
Elena Valyushkina
Elena Valyushkina
Vladislav Sych
Alyona Babenko
Alyona Babenko
Margarita Shubina
Margarita Shubina
Yuliya Rutberg
Yuliya Rutberg
Director Margarita Shubina
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2014

Film rating

0.0
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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