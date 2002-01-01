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Poster of Teknolust
5.3
Kinoafisha Films Teknolust
5.3

Teknolust

, 2002
Teknolust
USA, Germany, Great Britain / Sci-Fi, Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Teknolust
5.3

Cast

Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton
Marinne
Jeremy Davies
Jeremy Davies
Sandy
James Urbaniak
James Urbaniak
Agent Hopper
John O'Keefe
Professor Crick
Karen Black
Dirty Dick
Al Nazemian
Dr. Bea
S.U. Violet
Dr. Aye
Josh Kornbluth
Tim
Thomas Jay Ryan
Preacher
Howard Swain
Alex
Director Lynn Hershman Leeson
Writer Lynn Hershman Leeson
Composer Klaus Badelt, Mark Tschanz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 1 January 2002
Release date
12 September 2002 Russia 16+
12 September 2002 Canada
12 September 2002 Kazakhstan
1 January 2002 USA
12 September 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $28,811
Production Blue Turtle, Epiphany Productions, Hotwire Productions
Also known as
Teknolust, Desejos Virtuais, Les trois Eve, Tekno aşk, Tekno-pothos, Техносекс

Film rating

5.3
Rate 15 votes
5.3 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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