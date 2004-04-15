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Poster of The Punisher
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Punisher
6.9

The Punisher

, 2004
The Punisher
USA, Germany / Action, Adventure, Thriller / 18+
Poster of The Punisher
6.9

Cast

Thomas Jane
Thomas Jane
Frank Castle
John Travolta
John Travolta
Howard Saint
Jeff Chase
Jeff Chase
Mark Collie
Harry Heck
Ben Foster
Ben Foster
Laura Harring
Laura Harring
Livia Saint
Terry Loughlin
Samantha Mathis
Maria Castle
Tom Nowicki
Will Patton
Will Patton
John Pinette
Rebecca Romijn
Rebecca Romijn
Director Jonathan Hensleigh
Writer Jonathan Hensleigh, Michael France
Composer Carlo Siliotto
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 2 hours 4 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 25 June 2004
World premiere 15 April 2004
Release date
22 July 2004 Russia 16+
3 June 2004 Australia
11 June 2004 Austria
12 May 2004 Bahrain
22 July 2004 Belarus
23 June 2004 Belgium
22 October 2004 Brazil
11 June 2004 Bulgaria
16 April 2004 Canada
19 August 2004 Chile
1 July 2004 Czechia
5 May 2004 Egypt
18 June 2004 Estonia
5 June 2004 Finland
9 June 2004 France
10 June 2004 Germany
24 September 2004 Great Britain
2 July 2004 Greece
29 July 2004 Hungary
18 June 2004 Iceland
24 September 2004 Ireland
3 June 2004 Israel
2 July 2004 Italy
13 November 2004 Japan
22 July 2004 Kazakhstan
19 May 2004 Kuwait
29 April 2004 Lebanon
4 June 2004 Lithuania
7 June 2004 Malaysia
11 June 2004 Mexico
14 April 2007 Netherlands
1 October 2004 Panama
20 October 2004 Philippines
18 June 2004 Poland
3 June 2004 Portugal
15 April 2004 Puerto Rico
10 June 2004 Singapore
15 July 2004 Slovenia
10 September 2004 South Korea
4 June 2004 Spain
30 June 2004 Sweden
10 June 2004 Switzerland
17 June 2004 Thailand
24 September 2004 Turkey
28 April 2004 UAE
16 April 2004 USA
22 July 2004 Ukraine
13 August 2004 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $33,000,000
Worldwide Gross $54,700,105
Production Lionsgate, Marvel Enterprises, Valhalla Motion Pictures
Also known as
The Punisher, El castigador, Каратель, 制裁者, A megtorló, Baudejas, Der Bestrafer, İnfazcı, Justitiarul, Karistaja, Kat, Kaznovalec, Kẻ Trừng Phạt, Le Punisher : Les liens du sang, O Justiceiro, O Justiceiro: Ano Um, O timoros, Panišer, Punisher, Punisher - O Vingador, Soģis, The Punisher (El castigador), The Punisher: Diario di guerra, The Punisher: War Journal, Tuomari, Ο τιμωρός, Наказателят, दण्ड देने वाला, パニッシャー, 惩罚者, 神鬼制裁, Karatelʹ, Nakazatelyat, Karatel', O Timorós, مأمور مجازات, پانیشر

Film rating

6.9
Rate 13 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 11 March 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack The Punisher

Quotes

The Punisher I leave this as a declaration of intent, so no one will be confused. One: "Si vis pacem, para bellum." Latin. Boot Camp Sergeant made us recite it like a prayer. "Si vis pacem, para bellum - If you want peace, prepare for war."
[cut to later, as Frank prepares his weapons for the final attack on Saint's gang]
The Punisher Two: Frank Castle is dead. He died with his family. Three: in certain extreme situations, the law is inadequate. In order to shame its inadequacy, it is necessary to act outside the law. To pursue... natural justice. This is not vengeance. Revenge is not a valid motive, it's an emotional response. No, not vengeance. Punishment.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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