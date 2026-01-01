Menu
Mekhi Phifer
Mekhi Phifer
Date of Birth
29 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.0
Lie to Me
(2009)
7.7
Torchwood
(2006)
7.6
Love, Victor
(2020)
Filmography
Actor
23
6.6
The Silent Hour
The Silent Hour
Crime, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
5.2
Lights Out
Lights Out
Action, Thriller
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat
The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat
Comedy, Drama
2024, USA
5.1
Long Gone Heroes
Long Gone Heroes
Action, Crime, Drama
2024, Colombia / USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Love, Victor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2020, USA
7.4
Frequency
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi
2016, USA
4.4
Pandemic
Pandemic
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller
2016, USA
6.6
Insurgent
Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
The Suspect
The Suspect
Thriller
2013, USA
5.7
The Love Section
The Love Section
Drama, Romantic, Comedy
2013, USA
6.8
Flypaper
Flypaper
Comedy, Crime
2011, USA
Watch trailer
8
Lie to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective
2009, USA
6.4
This Christmas
This Christmas
Drama, Comedy
2007, USA
7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi
2006, USA
5.7
Slow Burn
Slow Burn
Drama, Detective, Thriller
2005, USA
7.5
Dawn of the Dead
Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama
2004, USA
6.2
Honey
Honey
Drama, Romantic
2003, USA
7.3
8 Mile
8 Mile
Drama
2002, USA / Germany
6.2
Impostor
Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi
2001, USA
6.1
O
O
Drama, Romantic, Thriller
2001, USA
6.3
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller
1998, USA
5.8
High School High
High School High
Comedy, Crime, Romantic
1996, USA
6.9
Clockers
Clockers
Drama, Crime, Detective
1995, USA
