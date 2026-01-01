Menu
Mekhi Phifer
Mekhi Phifer

Date of Birth
29 December 1974
Age
51 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Lie to Me 8.0
Lie to Me (2009)
Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood (2006)
Love, Victor 7.6
Love, Victor (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Silent Hour 6.6
The Silent Hour The Silent Hour
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
Lights Out 5.2
Lights Out Lights Out
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat 6.3
The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat
Comedy, Drama 2024, USA
Long Gone Heroes 5.1
Long Gone Heroes Long Gone Heroes
Action, Crime, Drama 2024, Colombia / USA
Love, Victor 7.6
Love, Victor
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, USA
Frequency 7.4
Frequency
Drama, Crime, Sci-Fi 2016, USA
Pandemic 4.4
Pandemic Pandemic
Horror, Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2016, USA
Insurgent 6.6
Insurgent Insurgent
Sci-Fi, Action, Romantic 2015, USA
The Suspect 5.7
The Suspect The Suspect
Thriller 2013, USA
The Love Section 5.7
The Love Section The Love Section
Drama, Romantic, Comedy 2013, USA
Flypaper 6.8
Flypaper Flypaper
Comedy, Crime 2011, USA
Lie to Me 8
Lie to Me
Drama, Crime, Detective 2009, USA
This Christmas 6.4
This Christmas This Christmas
Drama, Comedy 2007, USA
Torchwood 7.7
Torchwood
Drama, Sci-Fi 2006, USA
Slow Burn 5.7
Slow Burn Slow Burn
Drama, Detective, Thriller 2005, USA
Dawn of the Dead 7.5
Dawn of the Dead Dawn of the Dead
Action, Horror, Thriller, Drama 2004, USA
Honey 6.2
Honey Honey
Drama, Romantic 2003, USA
8 Mile 7.3
8 Mile 8 Mile
Drama 2002, USA / Germany
Impostor 6.2
Impostor Impostor
Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi 2001, USA
O 6.1
O O
Drama, Romantic, Thriller 2001, USA
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer 6.3
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller 1998, USA
High School High 5.8
High School High High School High
Comedy, Crime, Romantic 1996, USA
Clockers 6.9
Clockers Clockers
Drama, Crime, Detective 1995, USA
