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Poster of Poka nebo smotrit
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Kinoafisha Films Poka nebo smotrit

Poka nebo smotrit

, 2026
Russia / Drama, Music
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Poster of Poka nebo smotrit
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Poka nebo smotrit - trailer
Poka nebo smotrit  trailer

Cast

Aleksandra Kiseleva
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Fyodor Lavrov
Fyodor Lavrov
Yekaterina Reshetnikova
Yekaterina Reshetnikova
Vladislav Tsenev
Vladislav Tsenev
Sofya Persianinova
Soso Pavliashvili
Soso Pavliashvili
Director Roman Mikhaylov
Writer Roman Mikhaylov, Daniil Patlakh
Composer Pavel Dodonov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 15 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026 Russia К24
Production Frut Taym
Also known as
Poka nebo smotrit, Пока небо смотрит

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Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Mosfilm
20:00 from 800 ₽
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Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
20:00 from 800 ₽
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