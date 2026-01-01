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Poka nebo smotrit
Poka nebo smotrit
, 2026
Russia / Drama, Music
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Poka nebo smotrit
trailer
trailer
Cast
Aleksandra Kiseleva
Fyodor Lavrov
Yekaterina Reshetnikova
Vladislav Tsenev
Sofya Persianinova
Soso Pavliashvili
Director
Roman Mikhaylov
Writer
Roman Mikhaylov
,
Daniil Patlakh
Composer
Pavel Dodonov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 15 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
21 May 2026
Release date
21 May 2026
Russia
К24
Production
Frut Taym
Also known as
Poka nebo smotrit, Пока небо смотрит
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Showtimes
Showtimes and Tickets
Sinema Park Mosfilm
20:00
from 800 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
15 May
from 800 ₽
20 May
from 790 ₽
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«Poka nebo smotrit» now playing
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
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from 400 ₽
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20:50
from 400 ₽
Sinema Park Mosfilm
g. Moskva, Mosfilmovskaya, 1, str. 44
2D
20:00
from 800 ₽
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