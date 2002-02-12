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Poster of Grill Point / Halbe Treppe
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Grill Point / Halbe Treppe
7.1

Grill Point / Halbe Treppe

, 2002
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe
Germany / Drama / 18+
Poster of Grill Point / Halbe Treppe
7.1

Cast

Thorsten Merten
Christian
Axel Prahl
Axel Prahl
Uwe
Steffi Kühnert
Ellen
Gabriela Maria Schmeide
Katrin
Steffi Kühnert
Steffi Kühnert
Ellen
Julia Ziesche
Julia
Jens Graßmehl
Jens
Mascha Rommel
Mascha
Gregor Ziesche
Gregor
Christine Schorn
Frau in der Parfümerie
Miro De Vittoris
Bauunternehmer
Director Andreas Dresen
Writer Andreas Dresen, Cooky Ziesche
Composer 17 Hippies
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 12 February 2002
Release date
25 December 2003 Russia
25 December 2003 Belarus
7 November 2002 Czechia 15+
20 November 2002 France
12 February 2002 Germany 12
25 December 2003 Kazakhstan
11 October 2002 USA
25 December 2003 Ukraine
Worldwide Gross $2,022,427
Production Peter Rommel Productions
Also known as
Halbe Treppe, Grill Point, A media escalera, A Meio Caminho, Catastrofi d'amore, En halv trappa upp, Entre Casais, Félúton, Na ćumur, Na półpiętrze, Nyárspolgárok, På halvvejen, Punct critic, Válaszúton, Μικρά ψέματα, μεγάλες απιστίες, Гриль-бар 'На полпути'

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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