Poster of Dog Days
Рейтинги
6.5 IMDb Rating: 7
Kinoafisha Films Dog Days

Dog Days

Dog Days / Hundstage 18+
Country Austria
Runtime 2 hours 1 minute
Production year 2001
Online premiere 29 August 2002
World premiere 3 September 2001
Release date
3 September 2001 Austria 16
10 October 2002 Czechia 18+
1 August 2002 Germany
3 September 2001 Italy
3 September 2001 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $545,117
Production Allegro Film, Essential Filmproduktion GmbH
Also known as
Hundstage, Dog Days, Días de perro, Pasji dani, Canicola, Canicule, Cehennem Sıcakları, Días perros, Dog days - koiran päiviä, Hunddagar, Hundedage, Hundedager, Kánikula, Koiran päivä, Upały, Σκυλίσιες μέρες, Собачья жара, ドッグ・デイズ
Director
Ulrich Seidl
Ulrich Seidl
Cast
Maria Hofstätter
Alfred Mrva
Erich Finsches
Gerti Lehner
Viktor Hennemann
Similar films for Dog Days
Paradise: Faith 6.5
Paradise: Faith (2012)
Import/Export 6.2
Import/Export (2007)
Paradise: Hope 6.0
Paradise: Hope (2013)
Paradise: Love 6.5
Paradise: Love (2012)
Safari 6.9
Safari (2016)
Rimini 7.0
Rimini (2022)
The Migrumpies 6.6
The Migrumpies (2017)
Europe, She Loves 6.4
Europe, She Loves (2016)
Ex Drummer 7.0
Ex Drummer (2007)
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe 7.1
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe (2002)
Cops 6.3
Cops (2018)

Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
7 IMDb
