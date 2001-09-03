Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Similar
Filming locations
Рейтинги
6.5
IMDb Rating: 7
Rate
2 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Dog Days
Dog Days
Dog Days / Hundstage
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Austria
Runtime
2 hours 1 minute
Production year
2001
Online premiere
29 August 2002
World premiere
3 September 2001
Release date
3 September 2001
Austria
16
10 October 2002
Czechia
18+
1 August 2002
Germany
3 September 2001
Italy
3 September 2001
USA
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$545,117
Production
Allegro Film, Essential Filmproduktion GmbH
Also known as
Hundstage, Dog Days, Días de perro, Pasji dani, Canicola, Canicule, Cehennem Sıcakları, Días perros, Dog days - koiran päiviä, Hunddagar, Hundedage, Hundedager, Kánikula, Koiran päivä, Upały, Σκυλίσιες μέρες, Собачья жара, ドッグ・デイズ
Director
Ulrich Seidl
Cast
Maria Hofstätter
Alfred Mrva
Erich Finsches
Gerti Lehner
Viktor Hennemann
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Dog Days
6.5
Paradise: Faith
(2012)
6.2
Import/Export
(2007)
6.0
Paradise: Hope
(2013)
6.5
Paradise: Love
(2012)
6.9
Safari
(2016)
7.0
Rimini
(2022)
6.6
The Migrumpies
(2017)
6.4
Europe, She Loves
(2016)
7.0
Ex Drummer
(2007)
7.1
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe
(2002)
6.3
Cops
(2018)
Film rating
6.5
Rate
15
votes
7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Yura Was Here
2025, Russia, Drama, Music
Killer Whale
2026, Australia / USA, Action, Horror, Detective
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree