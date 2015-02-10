Menu
1 poster
Kinoafisha
Films
As We Were Dreaming
As We Were Dreaming
Als wir träumten
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Country
Germany / France
Runtime
1 hour 57 minutes
Production year
2015
Online premiere
16 April 2015
World premiere
10 February 2015
Release date
3 February 2016
France
10 February 2015
Germany
Worldwide Gross
$334,069
Production
Rommel Film, Iskremas Filmproduktion, Cinémadefacto
Also known as
Als wir träumten, As We Were Dreaming, Mientras soñábamos, Ahogy megálmodtuk, Dok smo sanjali, Kui me unistasime, Le temps des rêves, Medan vi drömde, Toate visele îndrăzneţe, W rytmie marzeń, Когда мы мечтали
Director
Andreas Dresen
Cast
Merlin Rose
Julius Nitschkoff
Joel Basman
Marcel Heuperman
Frederic Haselon
Cast and Crew
Similar films for As We Were Dreaming
7.3
Gundermann
(2018)
6.3
Summer in Berlin
(2005)
7.0
We Are Young. We Are Strong.
(2014)
7.2
Fabian
(2021)
7.4
The Silent Revolution
(2018)
7.5
Never Look Away
(2018)
7.5
Victoria
(2015)
6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch!
(2008)
6.7
Rabiye
(2022)
7.8
Stopped on Track
(2011)
7.1
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe
(2002)
7.0
Polizistin, Die
(2000)
Film rating
6.3
Rate
11
votes
6.3
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
