Kinoafisha Films As We Were Dreaming

As We Were Dreaming

Als wir träumten 18+
Country Germany / France
Runtime 1 hour 57 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 16 April 2015
World premiere 10 February 2015
Release date
3 February 2016 France
10 February 2015 Germany
Worldwide Gross $334,069
Production Rommel Film, Iskremas Filmproduktion, Cinémadefacto
Also known as
Als wir träumten, As We Were Dreaming, Mientras soñábamos, Ahogy megálmodtuk, Dok smo sanjali, Kui me unistasime, Le temps des rêves, Medan vi drömde, Toate visele îndrăzneţe, W rytmie marzeń, Когда мы мечтали
Director
Andreas Dresen
Andreas Dresen
Cast
Merlin Rose
Julius Nitschkoff
Joel Basman
Joel Basman
Marcel Heuperman
Marcel Heuperman
Frederic Haselon
Similar films for As We Were Dreaming
Gundermann 7.3
Gundermann (2018)
Summer in Berlin 6.3
Summer in Berlin (2005)
We Are Young. We Are Strong. 7.0
We Are Young. We Are Strong. (2014)
Fabian 7.2
Fabian (2021)
The Silent Revolution 7.4
The Silent Revolution (2018)
Never Look Away 7.5
Never Look Away (2018)
Victoria 7.5
Victoria (2015)
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! 6.8
Falco - Verdammt, wir leben noch! (2008)
Rabiye 6.7
Rabiye (2022)
Stopped on Track 7.8
Stopped on Track (2011)
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe 7.1
Grill Point / Halbe Treppe (2002)
Polizistin, Die 7.0
Polizistin, Die (2000)

Film rating

6.3
Rate 11 votes
6.3 IMDb
