Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Two Weeks Notice
7.0
Kinoafisha Films Two Weeks Notice
7.0

Two Weeks Notice

, 2002
Two Weeks Notice
USA, Australia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Two Weeks Notice
7.0

Synopsis

A lawyer decides that she's used too much like a nanny by her boss, so she walks out on him.

Cast

Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock
Lucy Kelson
Hugh Grant
Hugh Grant
George Wade
Robert Kline
Larry Kelson
Heather Burns
Meryl Brooks
Mark Feuerstein
Mark Feuerstein
Dana Ivey
Ruth Kelson
Alicia Witt
Alicia Witt
June Carver
David Haig
David Haig
Howard Wade
Dorian Missick
Tony
Joseph Badalucco Jr.
Construction Foreman
Jonathan Dokuchitz
Tom
Director Marc Lawrence
Writer Marc Lawrence
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 7 February 2003
World premiere 19 December 2002
Release date
27 February 2003 Russia 16+
1 January 2003 Australia
14 February 2003 Austria
12 February 2003 Brazil
19 December 2002 Canada
13 March 2003 Czechia 12+
21 March 2003 Denmark
19 February 2003 France
12 February 2003 Germany
6 February 2003 Great Britain
7 February 2003 Greece
14 February 2003 Italy
24 May 2003 Japan
27 February 2003 Kazakhstan
20 February 2003 Lithuania
21 February 2003 Portugal
14 February 2003 South Korea
21 February 2003 Spain
21 March 2003 Sweden
25 January 2003 Taiwan
20 December 2002 USA
27 February 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $199,043,471
Production Castle Rock Entertainment, Village Roadshow Pictures, NPV Entertainment
Also known as
Two Weeks Notice, Amor a segunda vista, Amor con preaviso, Ein Chef zum Verlieben, Láska s výstrahou, Amor à Segunda Vista, Amor amb preavís, Amor Sem Aviso, Aşka İki Hafta, Deux semaines d'avis, Divas nedēļas, lai iemīlētos, Dragoste cu preaviz, Dva tedna za ljubezen, Dva tjedna za ljubav, Dva týždne na zaľúbenie, Dwa tygodnie na miłość, Dyo evdomades prothesmia, Isimyleti per dvi savaites, Kahden viikon iskuaika, Kaks nädalat armumiseks, Két hét múlva örökké, L'amour sans préavis, Thời Hạn Hai Tuần, To ugers opsigelse, Two Weeks Notice - Due settimane per innamorarsi, Two Weeks Notice - Kärlek på jobbet, Two weeks notice - To ugers opsigelse, Two Weeks' Notice, Δυο βδομάδες προθεσμία, Две недеље за заљубљивање, Кохання з попередженням, Любовь с уведомлением, Срок за влюбване, トゥー・ウィークス・ノーティス, 貼身情人, 贴身情人, L'amour sans préavis - On peut toujours quitter un boulot...

Film rating

7.0
Rate 12 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 December 2023
Listen to the
soundtrack Two Weeks Notice

Quotes

George Wade Before you came into my life I could make all kinds of decisions, now I can't, I'm addicted, I have to know what you think!
[holds up cufflinks]
George Wade What do you think?
Lucy Kelson George, I think you are the most selfish human being on the planet.
George Wade Well that's just silly. Have you met everybody on the planet?
Lucy Kelson Goodbye George.
[she leaves]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

The film was initially scheduled to be shot entirely in Toronto because production costs were cheaper, but producer and star Sandra Bullock insisted that a picture set in New York City should be made in New York itself. It was ultimately filmed entirely on location over a 17-week period. The movie helped revive New York City's economy after the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001, allowing businesses to flourish once more. In honour of the cast and crew's contribution to the city, 11 December 2002 was declared 'Two Weeks Notice' Day by the Mayor of New York City.

Similar films for Two Weeks Notice

The Rewrite
The Rewrite Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
6.0
All About Steve
All About Steve Comedy
2009, USA
5.0
Did You Hear About the Morgans?
Did You Hear About the Morgans? Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
5.0
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous Comedy
2005, USA / Australia
5.0
Nine Months
Nine Months Comedy
1995, USA
5.0
Music and Lyrics
Music and Lyrics Romantic, Musical, Comedy
2007, USA
6.0
The Proposal
The Proposal Romantic, Comedy
2009, USA
7.0
Forces of Nature
Forces of Nature Romantic, Comedy
1999, USA
5.0
While You Were Sleeping
While You Were Sleeping Comedy, Romantic
1995, USA
7.0
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood Comedy, Drama
2002, USA
5.0
Our Brand Is Crisis
Our Brand Is Crisis Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
6.0
Bridget Jones's Diary
Bridget Jones's Diary Comedy, Drama
2001, Great Britain / France
7.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Evil Dead Burn
Evil Dead Burn
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more