|27 February 2003
|Russia
|16+
|1 January 2003
|Australia
|14 February 2003
|Austria
|12 February 2003
|Brazil
|19 December 2002
|Canada
|13 March 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|21 March 2003
|Denmark
|19 February 2003
|France
|12 February 2003
|Germany
|6 February 2003
|Great Britain
|7 February 2003
|Greece
|14 February 2003
|Italy
|24 May 2003
|Japan
|27 February 2003
|Kazakhstan
|20 February 2003
|Lithuania
|21 February 2003
|Portugal
|14 February 2003
|South Korea
|21 February 2003
|Spain
|21 March 2003
|Sweden
|25 January 2003
|Taiwan
|20 December 2002
|USA
|27 February 2003
|Ukraine
The film was initially scheduled to be shot entirely in Toronto because production costs were cheaper, but producer and star Sandra Bullock insisted that a picture set in New York City should be made in New York itself. It was ultimately filmed entirely on location over a 17-week period. The movie helped revive New York City's economy after the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001, allowing businesses to flourish once more. In honour of the cast and crew's contribution to the city, 11 December 2002 was declared 'Two Weeks Notice' Day by the Mayor of New York City.