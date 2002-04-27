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Poster of The Other Side of the Bed
5.9
Kinoafisha Films The Other Side of the Bed
5.9

The Other Side of the Bed

, 2002
Otro lado de la cama, El
Spain / Drama, Musical, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of The Other Side of the Bed
5.9

Cast

Ernesto Alterio
Ernesto Alterio
Javier
Paz Vega
Paz Vega
Sonia
Guillermo Toledo
Pedro
Alberto San Juan
Alberto San Juan
Rafa
Natalia Verbeke
Natalia Verbeke
Paula
María Esteve
Pilar
Ramón Barea
Sagaz
Nathalie Poza
Nathalie Poza
Lucia
Secun de la Rosa
Secun de la Rosa
Carlos
Carol Salvador
Victoria
Director Emilio Martínez Lázaro
Writer David Serrano
Composer Roque Baños, Bernardo Fuster, Luis Mendo
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 27 April 2002
Release date
18 February 2004 Russia
18 February 2004 Belarus
20 November 2003 Czechia 12+
18 February 2004 Kazakhstan
2 July 2002 Spain
27 April 2002 USA
18 February 2004 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $13,496,458
Production Impala, Mogambo, Telecinco
Also known as
El otro lado de la cama, The Other Side of the Bed, O Outro Lado da Cama, Druhá strana postele, El lado malo de la cama, L'altro lato del letto, Po drugiej stronie łóżka, The Wrong Side of the Bed, Vágyastársak, Yatağın diğer yani, Z druge strani postelje, Η άλλη πλευρά του κρεβατιού, Другая сторона постели, 左边床, 右边床

Film rating

5.9
Rate 11 votes
6.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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