Interesting facts
At first the film bore the title "C'est magnifique" and the musical numbers were intended to be mimed. The idea appalled Emilio Martínez Lázaro, so he insisted that the songs should be sung by the actors themselves.
|18 February 2004
|Russia
|18 February 2004
|Belarus
|20 November 2003
|Czechia
|12+
|18 February 2004
|Kazakhstan
|2 July 2002
|Spain
|27 April 2002
|USA
|18 February 2004
|Ukraine
At first the film bore the title "C'est magnifique" and the musical numbers were intended to be mimed. The idea appalled Emilio Martínez Lázaro, so he insisted that the songs should be sung by the actors themselves.