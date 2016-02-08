Irene
He left me for your wife?
Carlos
And my wife left me for your guy.
Irene
The woman who thinks she deserves something better than you is with the guy who thinks he deserves something better than me?
Carlos
How many ways do you want to say it? Yes, they are screwing!
Irene
Why did you wait so long to tell me?
Carlos
Because I loved the start of our story, if you can call it that.
Irene
Look, our partners are fucking each other's brains out, so call it whatever the hell you want!
Carlos
All right, I didn't want their story to ruin ours!