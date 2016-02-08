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Poster of Our Lovers
6.6
Our Lovers - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Our Lovers
6.6

Our Lovers

, 2016
Nuestros amantes
Spain / Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Our Lovers
6.6
Our Lovers - Dubbed trailer
Our Lovers  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Gabino Diego
Gabino Diego
Jorge
Michelle Jenner
Michelle Jenner
Irene
Fele Martínez
Fele Martínez
Cristobal
Eduardo Noriega
Eduardo Noriega
Carlos
Amaia Salamanca
Amaia Salamanca
María
Jorge Usón
Camarero
María José Moreno
Úrsula
Cristina Gallego
Mema
Salomé Jiménez
Lerda
Irene López Caballero
Poochie
Director Miguel Ángel Lamata
Writer Miguel Ángel Lamata
Composer Roque Baños
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Spain
Runtime 1 hour 28 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 14 April 2017
World premiere 8 February 2016
Release date
6 October 2016 Russia RWV Film 12+
6 October 2016 Belarus
6 October 2016 Kazakhstan
8 February 2016 Spain
6 October 2016 Ukraine
Budget €1,400,000
Worldwide Gross $498,011
Production Ad hoc studios, Bemybaby Films
Also known as
Nuestros amantes, Our Lovers, I nostri amanti, Nossos Amantes, Verlieb dich nicht in mich, Οι εραστές μας, Наши любовники, Нашите любовници, 恋人たち

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Our Lovers - Dubbed trailer
Our Lovers Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Listen to the
soundtrack Our Lovers

Quotes

Irene He left me for your wife?
Carlos And my wife left me for your guy.
Irene The woman who thinks she deserves something better than you is with the guy who thinks he deserves something better than me?
Carlos How many ways do you want to say it? Yes, they are screwing!
Irene Why did you wait so long to tell me?
Carlos Because I loved the start of our story, if you can call it that.
Irene Look, our partners are fucking each other's brains out, so call it whatever the hell you want!
Carlos All right, I didn't want their story to ruin ours!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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