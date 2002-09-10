Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Try Seventeen
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Try Seventeen
6.4

Try Seventeen

, 2002
Try Seventeen
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Try Seventeen
6.4

Synopsis

The story of a young man who enters college only to discover that he can learn more about life and love from his neighbors in the apartment building where he lives.

Cast

Elijah Wood
Elijah Wood
Jones
Franka Potente
Franka Potente
Jane
Mandy Moore
Mandy Moore
Lisa
Chris Martin
Chris Martin
Steve
Andrew Jackson
Guy
Chad Faust
Elizabeth Perkins
Elizabeth Perkins
Blanche
Daniella Evangelista
Frank C. Turner
Aaron Pearl
Brad
Debbie Harry
Ma Mabley
Aloma Wright
Aloma Wright
Alicia
Director Jeffrey Porter
Writer Charles Kephart
Composer Andrew Gross
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 10 September 2002
Release date
29 May 2003 Russia 16+
29 May 2003 Belarus
10 September 2002 Canada
21 March 2003 Israel
29 May 2003 Kazakhstan
22 January 2003 Philippines
10 September 2002 USA
29 May 2003 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $155,997
Production Millennium Films, Capital Arts Entertainment, Flirt Pictures
Also known as
Try Seventeen, All I Want, Try 17, 17歳　体験白書, A tizenhetes csapdája, Aos Dezassete, Era Tudo que Eu Queria, Imagine 17 ans, Kuuma nuoruus, L'apprentissage, Septyniolikmeciai, Siedemnaście mieć lat, Sve što želim, Todo lo que quiero, Tutto quello che voglio, Wszystko, czego pragnę, Да бъдеш на 17, Семнадцатилетние, 幻想男孩

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Try Seventeen

Am I Beautiful?
Am I Beautiful? Comedy
1998, Germany
6.8
Chain of Fools
Chain of Fools Comedy, Crime
2000, USA
6.1
Girls Against Boys
Girls Against Boys Thriller, Drama
2012, USA
4.8
Café
Café Drama
2011, USA
5.5
Cat Run
Cat Run Comedy, Action
2011, USA
6.3
Wild Things 2
Wild Things 2 Crime, Drama, Mystery
2004, USA
4.6
Intolerable Cruelty
Intolerable Cruelty Romantic, Comedy
2003, USA
6.5
It Runs in the Family
It Runs in the Family Comedy, Romantic, Drama
2003, USA
5.6
Ash Wednesday
Ash Wednesday Crime, Drama
2001, USA
5.9
The Bumblebee Flies Anyway
The Bumblebee Flies Anyway Romantic, Drama
1999, USA
6.2
Kalifornia
Kalifornia Thriller, Drama, Crime
1993, USA
6.6
Swinging with the Finkels
Swinging with the Finkels Comedy
2010, USA / Great Britain
4.9
Rozhdenie imperii
Rozhdenie imperii
2026, Russia, Drama, History
Race To Monte Carlo
Race To Monte Carlo
2026, Russia, Adventure, Biography, Drama
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
Skazka o poteryannom vremeni
2026, Russia, Fantasy
Chudo-yudo
Chudo-yudo
2026, Russia, Family
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
Morozko
Morozko
2026, Russia, Family
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom
2026, Great Britain, Animation, Comedy, Family
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
2009, USA, Fantasy, Romantic
Ruki vverh 2
Ruki vverh 2
2026, Russia, Biography
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
Vozvrashchenie Mamontenka
2026, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Resident Evil
Resident Evil
2026, Germany / USA, Horror, Action
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more