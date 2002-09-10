6.4Try Seventeen
Try Seventeen, 2002
USA / Comedy / 18+
Synopsis
The story of a young man who enters college only to discover that he can learn more about life and love from his neighbors in the apartment building where he lives.
Cast
Aaron Pearl
Brad
Debbie Harry
Ma Mabley
Director Jeffrey Porter
Writer Charles Kephart
Composer Andrew Gross
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 10 September 2002
Release date
|29 May 2003
|Russia
|16+
|29 May 2003
|Belarus
|10 September 2002
|Canada
|21 March 2003
|Israel
|29 May 2003
|Kazakhstan
|22 January 2003
|Philippines
|10 September 2002
|USA
|29 May 2003
|Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $155,997
Production Millennium Films, Capital Arts Entertainment, Flirt Pictures
Also known as
Try Seventeen, All I Want, Try 17, 17歳 体験白書, A tizenhetes csapdája, Aos Dezassete, Era Tudo que Eu Queria, Imagine 17 ans, Kuuma nuoruus, L'apprentissage, Septyniolikmeciai, Siedemnaście mieć lat, Sve što želim, Todo lo que quiero, Tutto quello che voglio, Wszystko, czego pragnę, Да бъдеш на 17, Семнадцатилетние, 幻想男孩
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
On some DVD box covers, Jane and Lisa's hair colours have been swapped compared with how they appear in the film.
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